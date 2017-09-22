 
Jennifer Lopez's Family Is Still MIA After Hurricane Maria

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Image: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Our hearts go out to J.Lo

The Caribbean has been battered by one hurricane after another in recent weeks. And with the death toll from Hurricane Maria's pass through Puerto Rico still rising, Jennifer Lopez just revealed that she still hasn't heard from the family members she has who live in Maria's path.

Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico two days ago. In a heartfelt Instagram video, Lopez explained that she hasn't been able to stop thinking about the island since the tragedy began.

"What's on my mind is Puerto Rico," she said. "The devastation is beyond belief. Me and my cousins still haven't been able to hear from our families over there."

But Lopez is somehow managing to stay productive during what has to be a cripplingly terrifying situation. Where most of us would be panicking, she's calmly urging her followers to donate to hurricane relief in Puerto Rico and on other islands that have been hard hit by hurricanes this summer.

"What's foremost on my mind and many others' is trying to figure out the best way to help," she said. "The island has been hit by two of the most devastating hurricanes we have ever seen, Irma and Maria. Today, Puerto Rico needs our help."

Lopez was born in the United States, but her parents are from Puerto Rico, and much of her family still lives on the island. Lopez has also been active in helping other communities ravaged by hurricanes — she and her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, each donated $25,000 to relief efforts in Houston, Texas, after Hurricane Harvey caused devastating flooding there.

