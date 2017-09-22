Well this is interesting...

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Can't get enough of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry? Well soon you'll be able to get your fix of the newest royal couple during Fox's comedy lineup. Markle's ex-husband, Trevor Engelson, is producing a new series for the network, and we think it's fair to say that art is imitating life a little bit.

Why? Because his new show is about a man whose ex-wife marries a British prince. Boy, nothing familiar about that storyline here.

The show isn't entirely based on real life events, though. In the series, the couple has children, so much of the plotline is about sharing custody of the kids over international borders and with the humorless fictional royal family that exists in the show (we all know the real royal family is far from humorless). Markle and her ex don't have any kids, so there's definitely some creative license being taken here.

Still, with Markle's engagement to Prince Harry expected to be coming literally any second now, you bet we're sitting up and taking note of these similarities, and you bet we'll be tuning in to see Engelson's comedic take on his own failed marriage with the woman who would go on to become a princess.

Engelson is already an accomplished producer. He exec produces FX's drama Snowfall, as well as the upcoming Paramount dramedy Heathers. For this series, he's teamed up with Modern Family's Danny Zuker and New Girl's Jake Kasden, so we already have high hopes for this one.

But will Markle and Harry tune in? Or will this hit a little too close to home for the royal couple? That's what we really want to know.