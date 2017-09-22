All grown up & attending after-parties

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

It's been a pretty wild year for the Pitt-Jolie family. With Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's extremely public divorce still working its way through the system, who can blame their kids for wanting a fun night out?

And that's what Jolie's two oldest sons, 13-year-old Pax and 16-year-old Maddox, were getting when they accompanied their mom to an exclusive New York party this week. Sure, all six of Jolie's kids got to come with her to the red carpet premiere of her new directorial project First They Killed My Father, but only Pax and Maddox got to go to the after-party.

The three of them looked stunning in designers duds as they posed for pictures outside the venue. Maddox, who has an executive producing credit on Jolie's new film, even spoke to reporters about working with his mom, saying, "[She’s] fun, funny, and easy to work with. She's a wonder."

That's high praise from any teenager, but especially after the year the family has had. Headlines have hinted at deep family drama surrounding Jolie's sudden and unexpected divorce from Pitt. Rumors even swirled at one point saying that a physical altercation between Pitt and Maddox had been the last straw for Jolie, prompting her to file her divorce papers.

It's good to see the family spending time together, even sans Pitt. After all those rumors, we couldn't help but wonder what their future was going to look like. Seeing Jolie and her two oldest sons laughing and hanging out together makes it look like things might just be OK for this fam.