Maternity leave is over

Knowing what a hard-working, world saving queen she is, it's no wonder Amal Clooney is already back at work following the birth of her twins, Ella and Alexander. Clooney was photographed looking fly at the United Nations in New York City on Thursday, nine months before her 52 weeks of paid maternity leave run out.

Clooney welcomed the twins in June, and only three months later, was back to work. That's way sooner than insiders were predicting she'd get back to her career just after the twins were born, when an insider said she was "planning to stay off of work until January."

"Amal is eligible to take 52 weeks maternity leave," the insider continued. "She’s loving motherhood, even more than she imagined, and all of her time is taken up by caring for the twins. On the flip side, she definitely wants to return to work at some point. Both her and George think the perfect time would be after the Christmas holidays."

Her career has always been a priority for Clooney, even as the twins' birth loomed. But motherhood has become a priority as well, the insider explained.

"Work is extremely important to her," the source said. "When the time comes for her to return though, she’s still planning to split her time between the office and home. She’s going to have the best of both worlds."

And with her husband, George, settling into fatherhoor like he has, we have no doubt that Clooney has the best possibly support system and care for the twins while she goes back to saving the world as a human rights lawyer.