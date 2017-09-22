This former reality star was allegedly living in fear

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: JB Lacroix/WireImage

Print

As more details emerge in Audrina Patridge's divorce from Corey Bohan, people who are reportedly close to the former couple are sharing some terrifying details they say pushed Patridge to file for the divorce and a restraining order from Bohan.

More: Audrina Patridge Laughs Off the Haters Upset About her Premarital Baby

"Over the years Audrina has had many instances where she’s been scared [by Corey] but she finally felt she couldn’t deal with the emotional abuse and fear any longer," an alleged insider told People magazine. "She realized that she needed to end things for good. She got the restraining order because she was afraid how he would retaliate when she filed for divorce, so she had to get some additional protection."

Patridge filed the restraining order for both herself, and the 1-year-old daughter she and Bohan share, stating in court documents that she's afraid Bohan will take their daughter to his native Australia. A judge has ordered him to stay at least 100 feet away from Patridge, their daughter and their dog, other than during supervised visits with the baby three times per week.

More: Jessica Alba, Audrina Patridge, Kim Kardashian and More Celeb Mom Photos

In court documents, Patridge outlined some of the alleged incidents that pushed her to file for divorce and the restraining order, including one that she described as "the final straw."

"[Corey] was being very aggressive with me, arguing, following me into every single room of the house, repeating himself, getting really close to me as his temper escalated, all because I refused to tell him which person told me that he cheated on me with another woman," Patridge wrote. "I became frightened and said I would talk to him but he needed to let me take our daughter to my grandma’s house or my parents’ house so she wasn’t in the cross-fire."

She continued, "He wasn’t listening and kept following me, cussing, yelling at me. I had Kirra in my arms, trying to leave. [Corey] locked the door and pushed me back with her in my arms. I begged him to please let me go and take Kirra somewhere else, I didn’t want her around all this."

More: Audrina Patridge's Wedding Day Was the Exact Opposite of her The Hills Days

Patridge's petition outlines a number of events during which she claims Bohan threatened her or himself with violence, often in front of their daughter.