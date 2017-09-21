Guess who Dean is still secretly dating...

Even though Bachelor in Paradise is a platform that clearly encourages rapid-fire relationships, Bachelor Nation fans couldn't get past Season 4's now-infamous love triangle between Dean Unglert, Kristina Schulman and Danielle Lombard. And based on Unglert's accidentally revealed whereabouts, it's clear he can't get past it either. But which lovely lady is "Deanie Baby" suspected to be seeing on the sly?
Here's the latest and greatest news regarding this tangled web of love.
In a now deleted Snap Story, Unglert inadvertently shared his location while taking a picture of a dog with its head sticking out of a car window (Dean loves dogs almost as much as Ben Z. does, ICYMI). Fairly standard practice in the transparent world of social media, right?
Only, the astute people of the internet were quick to point out Unglert's extremely close proximity to none other than Kristina Schulman.
One Bachelor sub-Redditor connected the dots for the rest of us that Armstrong Mill Road, where Unglert's Snap was posted, is in Lexington, Kentucky. Thanks to the constant references on BIP to "the break" in production, we all know that Unglert spent that time with Schulman... in her home town of Lexington, Kentucky.
