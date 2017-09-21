OMG, OMG, OMG, OMG Game of Thrones fans!

Julie Sprankles is a freelance writer living in the storied city of Charleston, SC. When she isn't slinging sass for SheKnows, she enjoys watching campy SyFy creature features (Pirahnaconda, anyone?), trolling the internet for dance work...

If, like, us, you're still hung up on the unfortunate fact we have to wait until 2019 for the finale series of Game of Thrones, here's some good news out of the GoT universe to bolster your spirits: like winter, a prequel is coming.

Scratch that — FIVE prequels are coming. By all means, proceed to have no chill.

This revelation comes by way of announcement on Thursday that GoT co-executive producer Bryan Cogman will be co-creating a prequel series with author George R.R. Martin. In fact, Martin blasted the news on his blog by gushing over the collaboration with Cogman.

"Bryan Cogman should need no introduction to any Game of Thrones fan," Martin said. "He's been part of the show since the beginning... since before the beginning, actually, since he was first hired as assistant to David Benioff and D.B. Weiss way before the series got on the air, before even the pilot had been filmed."

Martin pointed out that Cogman — whom Martin calls the "Prince of Dragonstone" — is the third most prolific writer on the series, joking that he perhaps knows the world even better than the author does.

As for what the series will center on, Martin played coy for the most part. However, he did divulge at least a little info.

"Like the other pilots, it will be a prequel rather than sequel, a successor rather than a spinoff. Bryan's series will be an adaptation, and one that will thrill most fans of the books, I think, set during a very exciting period of Westeros history," Martin teased.

Naturally, inquiring minds would love more details. What will the show be about?

On more than one occasion, Martin has alluded to his Dunk & Egg stories making good material for a prequel. These three novellas, set 90 years before the events of A Song of Ice and Fire (which Game of Thrones is based off of), follow a hedge knight and his squire. The squire, Egg, later becomes known as King Aegon V Targaryen of Westeros.

Since Martin has up to eight novellas in this series planned, it certainly seems as though the material is there and ready for gleaning.

However, Martin has penned a few other prequel novellas as well. The Princess and the Queen, which appeared in a 2013 anthology called Dangerous Women, explores the Targaryen backstory two centuries before GoT. There's also The Rogue Prince, also published in an anthology, which is a prequel to The Princess and the Queen.

Even without tapping into those prequels, there's no shortage of source material in the six books from A Song of Ice & Fire that have already been written — not to mention the two that have been planned but not yet penned.

Not much is known about the four other successor series, other than they will all feature new actors. And while that sadly means we can't keep our fingers crossed for a Jon Snow or Daenerys Targaryen spinoff (or a Jon Snow with Daenerys Targaryen spinoff), we're still stoked to see what the future at HBO holds.