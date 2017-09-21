These two must have a stash of mistletoe somewhere

Julie Sprankles is a freelance writer living in the storied city of Charleston, SC. When she isn't slinging sass for SheKnows, she enjoys watching campy SyFy creature features (Pirahnaconda, anyone?), trolling the internet for dance work...

Good news, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani shippers — the couple's brand new joint single is here! On Thursday, Stefani premiered a clip of "You Make It Feel Like Christmas" to announce her new album of the same name. And, judging by Shelton's reaction, collaborating only brought the couple closer together.

The 41-year-old country singer re-tweeted Stefani, adding an *ahem* special note of his own: "Daddy likey."

Wowza, those two words alone could melt Frosty the Snowman. Don't worry, though... despite Shelton's not-so-subtle kinky tweet, the single itself seems to be a sweet, upbeat spin on traditional Christmas music.

#YouMakeItFeelLikeChristmas out Oct 6th!! Preorder starting tonight & get the first single feat @BlakeSheltongx pic.twitter.com/JyAiE2HeM7 — Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) September 21, 2017

"Sleigh bells singing 'Hallelujah' / Stars are shining on us too / I want to thank you, baby / You make it feel like Christmas," the pair sings on the track.

The cover art reveals that "You Make Me Feel Like Christmas" will be in good company, joining beloved holiday classics such as "Jingle Bells," "Santa Baby" and "White Christmas." Naturally, Stefani, 47, will have lent her distinctive style to the songs.

The pop-rocker isn't the only one dropping an album soon, either. In addition to his joint single with Stefani, Shelton announced on Thursday — rather unexpectedly — that his album will soon be available, too. "YEEHAAW who's ready for some new music??!!" he teased on Twitter before revealing, "#TexomaShore coming at y'all November 3rd, preorder TOMORROW!"

YEEEHAWW who's ready for some more new music??!! #TexomaShore coming at y'all November 3rd, preorder TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/uvfmZEgld0 — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) September 21, 2017

Stefani's album will be out Oct. 6, with preorder starting tonight.