Blake Shelton Reacts to Gwen Stefani's New Album With Kinky Tweet

Julie Sprankles

by

Julie Sprankles is a freelance writer living in the storied city of Charleston, SC. When she isn't slinging sass for SheKnows, she enjoys watching campy SyFy creature features (Pirahnaconda, anyone?), trolling the internet for dance work...

Image: WENN
These two must have a stash of mistletoe somewhere

Good news, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani shippers — the couple's brand new joint single is here! On Thursday, Stefani premiered a clip of "You Make It Feel Like Christmas" to announce her new album of the same name. And, judging by Shelton's reaction, collaborating only brought the couple closer together.

More: Gwen Stefani Got Blake Shelton a Crazy Custom Birthday Cake

The 41-year-old country singer re-tweeted Stefani, adding an *ahem* special note of his own: "Daddy likey."

Wowza, those two words alone could melt Frosty the Snowman. Don't worry, though... despite Shelton's not-so-subtle kinky tweet, the single itself seems to be a sweet, upbeat spin on traditional Christmas music.

"Sleigh bells singing 'Hallelujah' / Stars are shining on us too / I want to thank you, baby / You make it feel like Christmas," the pair sings on the track.

More: Insider Claims to Know Everything About Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton's Wedding

The cover art reveals that "You Make Me Feel Like Christmas" will be in good company, joining beloved holiday classics such as "Jingle Bells," "Santa Baby" and "White Christmas." Naturally, Stefani, 47, will have lent her distinctive style to the songs.

The pop-rocker isn't the only one dropping an album soon, either. In addition to his joint single with Stefani, Shelton announced on Thursday — rather unexpectedly — that his album will soon be available, too. "YEEHAAW who's ready for some new music??!!" he teased on Twitter before revealing, "#TexomaShore coming at y'all November 3rd, preorder TOMORROW!"

More: Gwen Stefani Is Living a Painful Existence RN

Stefani's album will be out Oct. 6, with preorder starting tonight.

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

