Um, hello Lena Heady's smokin' hot dad

You may remember earlier this year, when Game of Thrones star Lena Headey's Instagram was hacked, so fans had to move over to Twitter to keep up with her every move like we do with celebrities these days. Well, Headey's Instagram has been quietly back up and running, and she's been posting for months without any of us noticing. She just dropped a note about it on Twitter today, which obviously caused fans to flock to her Instagram and start stalking to see what they've missed.

This. This is what they've missed.

My dad and the family horse circa 1970 A post shared by Lena Headey (@iamlenaheadey) on Mar 20, 2017 at 6:18am PDT

Yes, back in March, Headey quietly and casually dropped that photo. You know, that photo that shows her INSANELY RIPPED DAD just quietly grooming a horse in his underoos? What is even going on here? What is Headey doing? Does she realize what she's done?

Clearly not. She captioned the photo with just this: "My dad and the family horse circa 1970." SO CASUAL. Meanwhile, the whole internet has eyes trained on her dad's bulge. NBD.

While we're over here just trying to get our wits about us, we'll let the rest of the internet say what we just can't get out right now, because obviously the internet has feelings about this.