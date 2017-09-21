Um, hello Lena Heady's smokin' hot dad

You may remember earlier this year, when Game of Thrones star Lena Headey's Instagram was hacked, so fans had to move over to Twitter to keep up with her every move like we do with celebrities these days. Well, Headey's Instagram has been quietly back up and running, and she's been posting for months without any of us noticing. She just dropped a note about it on Twitter today, which obviously caused fans to flock to her Instagram and start stalking to see what they've missed.
This. This is what they've missed.
Yes, back in March, Headey quietly and casually dropped that photo. You know, that photo that shows her INSANELY RIPPED DAD just quietly grooming a horse in his underoos? What is even going on here? What is Headey doing? Does she realize what she's done?
Clearly not. She captioned the photo with just this: "My dad and the family horse circa 1970." SO CASUAL. Meanwhile, the whole internet has eyes trained on her dad's bulge. NBD.
While we're over here just trying to get our wits about us, we'll let the rest of the internet say what we just can't get out right now, because obviously the internet has feelings about this.
Uh, hello to Lena Headey's hot 70s dad and his nice horse https://t.co/Bf54bjHIbL pic.twitter.com/sL7tck5htX— luke oneil
I haven't stopped looking at this picture of Lena Headey's dad for a full 12 minutes now. Probably will never stop. pic.twitter.com/DynN2HgjFR— Not Again Ben (@NotAgainBen) September 21, 2017
lena headey's dad looks like richard from friends also if anyone knows lena headey's dad's number hmu https://t.co/3CPbnEHFEn— got the morbs
Lena Headey's dad here, pulling off the tough trick of looking well hung while standing next to a horse! https://t.co/10bbx7DGXe— Tom Kirk (@Shortspin) September 20, 2017
K, so if anyone needs us, we'll be over here looking at this pic. Forever. Bye.
