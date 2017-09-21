 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

An Old Photo of Lena Heady's Dad IRL Is Too Much For the Internet

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

View Profile
Image: C Flanigan/Getty Images
Print

Um, hello Lena Heady's smokin' hot dad

You may remember earlier this year, when Game of Thrones star Lena Headey's Instagram was hacked, so fans had to move over to Twitter to keep up with her every move like we do with celebrities these days. Well, Headey's Instagram has been quietly back up and running, and she's been posting for months without any of us noticing. She just dropped a note about it on Twitter today, which obviously caused fans to flock to her Instagram and start stalking to see what they've missed.

More: Lena Headey Opens Up About Filming GoT With Postpartum Depression

This. This is what they've missed.

My dad and the family horse circa 1970

A post shared by Lena Headey (@iamlenaheadey) on

Yes, back in March, Headey quietly and casually dropped that photo. You know, that photo that shows her INSANELY RIPPED DAD just quietly grooming a horse in his underoos? What is even going on here? What is Headey doing? Does she realize what she's done?

Clearly not. She captioned the photo with just this: "My dad and the family horse circa 1970." SO CASUAL. Meanwhile, the whole internet has eyes trained on her dad's bulge. NBD.

More: Ranking All the Worst Wigs in 'Game of Thrones' History

While we're over here just trying to get our wits about us, we'll let the rest of the internet say what we just can't get out right now, because obviously the internet has feelings about this.

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
38 Celebrity Splits & Divorces We Never Saw Coming
15 Movies & TV Shows Coming & Leaving Netflix in October
The Complete List of Ryan Phillippe's Rumored A-List Ladies
13 New Celebrity Books We Can't Wait to Read
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. Fun Things to Do With Kids This Fall
  2. 10 Extremely Scary Stephen King Books (That You Might Not Have Read Yet)
  3. How Does Eating Salt Affect Your Body?
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started