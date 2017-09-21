Someone's got a new British boyfriend

What has Halle Berry been up to lately? Well, she hasn't been living the single life. It's just been confirmed that Berry has a brand new beau: British music producer Alex Da Kid.
The happy new couple were spotted together when they stepped out for a little date night this week in London. Paparazzi managed to capture a few shots of them stepping out of their car on their way to a romantic dinner at The Curtain, a Shoreditch members only club, on Tuesday. That happened just hours after Berry posted a sweet, sentimental snap to Instagram basically announcing that she and Alex Da Kid were dating.
"My balance," she wrote in the caption of a black and white shot that showed them in a sweet embrace. They look pretty much blissful, so we can't help but be super happy about this, too.
This isn't the first time Berry and Alex Da Kid have gone out. Onlookers who saw them together a few weeks ago at the Love Magazine x Mui Mui London fashion week party in London said they were looking very couply then, too.
"Halle and Alex arrived together and were inseparable the whole night. They sat at a table with three friends and were laughing and having a great time," an eyewitness told Us Weekly. "He made her laugh a lot and they were always sitting right next to each other. Halle and Alex also took photos in the photo booth and left the party together."
This is big news for Berry, who split from her ex-husband Oliver Martinez last year. There's no official word on exactly when Berry and Alex Da Kid got together, but they look happy now, and that's all that matters.
