 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Halle Berry's Got a New Famous Boyfriend

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

View Profile
Image: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Print

Someone's got a new British boyfriend

What has Halle Berry been up to lately? Well, she hasn't been living the single life. It's just been confirmed that Berry has a brand new beau: British music producer Alex Da Kid.

More: 20 Injuries & Deaths That Have Happened on Movie Sets

The happy new couple were spotted together when they stepped out for a little date night this week in London. Paparazzi managed to capture a few shots of them stepping out of their car on their way to a romantic dinner at The Curtain, a Shoreditch members only club, on Tuesday. That happened just hours after Berry posted a sweet, sentimental snap to Instagram basically announcing that she and Alex Da Kid were dating.

My balance

A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on

"My balance," she wrote in the caption of a black and white shot that showed them in a sweet embrace. They look pretty much blissful, so we can't help but be super happy about this, too.

More: Halle Berry Addresses Pregnancy Rumors Herself

This isn't the first time Berry and Alex Da Kid have gone out. Onlookers who saw them together a few weeks ago at the Love Magazine x Mui Mui London fashion week party in London said they were looking very couply then, too.

"Halle and Alex arrived together and were inseparable the whole night. They sat at a table with three friends and were laughing and having a great time," an eyewitness told Us Weekly. "He made her laugh a lot and they were always sitting right next to each other. Halle and Alex also took photos in the photo booth and left the party together."

More: The Unfiltered Beach Bods of Hollywood's Favorite Celebs

This is big news for Berry, who split from her ex-husband Oliver Martinez last year. There's no official word on exactly when Berry and Alex Da Kid got together, but they look happy now, and that's all that matters.

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
38 Celebrity Splits & Divorces We Never Saw Coming
15 Movies & TV Shows Coming & Leaving Netflix in October
The Complete List of Ryan Phillippe's Rumored A-List Ladies
13 New Celebrity Books We Can't Wait to Read
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. Fun Things to Do With Kids This Fall
  2. 10 Extremely Scary Stephen King Books (That You Might Not Have Read Yet)
  3. How Does Eating Salt Affect Your Body?
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started