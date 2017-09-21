Is Gwyneth done with Hollywood for good?

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for goop

Gwyneth Paltrow may be a superstar, but she still has as many hours in the day as us normals. And that means making some tough decisions when it comes to how she wants to spend her time. Even as the actor is in the midst of filming the next Avengers installment, she knows where her heart truly lies: with her lifestyle brand, Goop.

Paltrow has some big plans for Goop in the near future, and they're going to demand a lot of her time.

"We want to take Goop international," Paltrow recently told The Hollywood Reporter. "We have a lot of key hires to make. And we are looking to open another store."

If you think that sounds like a lot of work, you're right. That's also what THR thought, which is why they asked Paltrow how all her big plans for Goop might interfere with her acting career, which is still going strong. Her response? That Goop is definitely her top priority.

"I need to be here right now," she explained. "I went to Atlanta to do Avengers 4, so I'm in and out for that, and it's weird to go back and forth. We're growing fast, and balls are dropping all the time."

Still, with that said, Paltrow isn't ready yet to give up acting altogether.

"Honestly, I was on set and thought, 'You sit here for two hours sipping tea, Robert Downey Jr. and Don Cheadle are making me laugh hysterically — why the hell did I give this up?'" she said.

So while Goop is here to stay, things aren't quite so certain for Paltrow's career in Hollywood. Still, with that answer, we're not convinced we've seen the last of her on screen yet.