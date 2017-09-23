We have so much love for these weird characters

Shanee Edwards is a screenwriter who earned her master's degree at UCLA Film School. She recently won the Next MacGyver television writing competition to create a TV show about a female engineer. Her TV pilot, Ada and the Machine, is cur...

Image: NBC

We love to watch movies and TV shows with characters we can relate to. Experiencing their ups, downs and triumphs can be cathartic. But not every personality fits into a neat little box. That's why we cherish weird characters. These strange folks may not be exactly like us, but there's usually something about them that we can identify with. Here are 13 of our favorite weird characters.

1. Elsbeth Tascioni from The Good Wife

Carrie Preston plays the quirky red-headed lawyer on The Good Wife and, now, The Good Fight. She delightfully solves cases with ADHD and the song "Call Me Maybe" stuck in her mind. Here's a fun scene from the show.

2. Stefon from Saturday Night Live

Manhattan hipster Stefon, played by Bill Hader, loves to keep us up to date on New York's hottest (if not weirdest) clubs. From a haunted synagogue to the upper east side of a dumpster, there's no end to Hader's strange humor.

3. Johnny from The Room

Known as the worst movie ever made, The Room (2003) stars Tommy Wiseau as the forlorn Johnny. Lucky for us, the film is a treasure trove of weirdness. From recycled sex scenes with Wiseau's bright white buttocks to melodramatic emotional displays like "You're tearing me apart, Lisa," it's no wonder this film has become a cult classic or that James Franco is playing Wiseau in the upcoming film The Disaster Artist. Here are some of the funniest scenes with weirdo Wiseau.

4. Joffrey from Game of Thrones

How many kinds of weird can a character be? Well, Joffrey (Jack Gleeson) seems to be all of them. He's the really frightening version of Fifty Shades of Grey. All of Joffrey's worst moments are in the video below.

5. The Ballerina Twins from Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children

These twins with sacks on their heads may be the weirdest twins of all time. Their faces appear drawn on with shoe polish. Why are they hiding their faces? How do we know they're actually twins? So many questions. Real-life twin actors Joseph and Thomas Odwell play them in the film. Here's a video giving a bit of backstory.

6. Twisty the Clown from American Horror Story: Freak Show

Other than Pennywise from Stephen King's It, Twisty (John Carrol Lynch) is the weirdest, creepiest clown of all time. Check out this picnic scene.

7. Spalding and Myrtle Snow from American Horror Story: Coven

Balenciaga! These two are so weird. Myrtle, played by Frances Conroy, is a witch who focuses on the original coven of witches from Salem, Massachusetts. Spalding, played by Dennis O'Hare, is the creepiest mute butler of all time. Here's a clip of Myrtle trying to uncover who cut out Spalding's tongue.

8. Richard Simmons on Late Night with David Letterman

Richard Simmons is truly an American icon, never straying from his positive attitude and famous dolphin shorts over tights. He's been taking some "me time" over the last few years, but we sure do hope he's coming back into public life soon. Check out this video where David Letterman plays a little prank on him.

9. The Log Lady from Twin Peaks

Whether you watched the recent Twin Peaks or just loved the original series from the '90s, the Log Lady, played by Catherine E. Coulson, is one of our favorite TV characters of all time. Coulson died of cancer in 2015, but she managed to film her scenes for the revival of the show a few weeks before her death. Get to know the Log Lady in this clip.

10. Napoleon Dynamite

One of the most original films ever made, Napoleon Dynamite (2004) made us fall in love with the lead character, played by Jon Heder. Here is his awkward yet awesome dance scene.

11. Kramer from Seinfeld

Michael Richards, who plays Cosmo Kramer, is a master at physical comedy. Nearly every entrance he ever made was laugh-worthy. Here are some of his funniest moments from Seinfeld.

12. Andy Kaufman on Saturday Night Live

More of a performance artist than a comedian, Andy Kaufman brought the character Latka to life on the hit TV show Taxi from 1978 to 1983. Sadly, Kaufman died of lung cancer in 1984 at the age of 35. Check out his interpretation of the song from the Mighty Mouse cartoon.

13. Crispin Glover on Late Night with David Letterman

We loved Crispin Glover as George McFly in the Back to the Future movies. Here is a very weird appearance he made on Letterman in 1987. Watch to the end of the video, where Glover comments on the clip.