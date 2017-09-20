Demi Lovato isn't interested in labeling herself, thank you very much

Image: FayesVision/WENN.com

Print

Demi Lovato made it clear on Twitter today she doesn't owe anyone an explanation about her sexual preferences.

More: Demi Lovato Took Away All of Her Hacker's Power and Gave It Back to Herself

Lovato's sexuality became a point of speculation when she released her hit, "Cool for the Summer," in 2015, which many thought alluded to Lovato's desire to hook up with a woman. Since then, she has declined to comment on her preferences and, apparently, that has made some people... upset.

I love Demi Lovato, but her reason for refusing to talk about her sexuality is total bullshit. Here's why: https://t.co/yhnGznv7jt — noah michelson (@noahmichelson) September 20, 2017

Lovato was quick to clap back at the article and writer Noah Michelson, who serves as an Executive Editor for HuffPost Queer.

Expectant and rude. Watch my documentary and chill out. — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) September 20, 2017

Just because I'm refuse to label myself for the sake of a headline doesn't mean I'm not going to stand up for what I believe in. — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) September 20, 2017

If you're that curious about my sexuality, watch my documentary. But I don't owe anybody anything. — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) September 20, 2017

Lovato expanded on her thoughts on keeping her sexuality to herself in a recent interview with Pride Source, "I just feel like everyone's always looking for a headline and they always want their magazine or TV show or whatever to be the one to break what my sexuality is," Lovato explained. "I feel like it's irrelevant to what my music is all about. I stand up for the things that I believe in and the things that I'm passionate about, but I like to keep my personal life as private as possible when it comes to dating and sexuality and all that stuff just because it has nothing to do with my music. Unfortunately, we live in a world where everyone is trying to get that soundbite and I am purposefully not giving the soundbite."

More: Demi Lovato Is the Best at Dramatic Readings

Fans were quick to offer their support to Lovato.

demi you don’t have to explain yourself to anyway, it’s rude that he thinks it’s bullshit that you want a little bit of privacy — mia 38 (@miragedodie) September 20, 2017

we're thankful for what you do & know that you don't owe us anything — Liv (@moonlightvatos) September 20, 2017

!!!! your sexuality is nobody’s business but your own. — andrea (@sydneysleroux) September 20, 2017

You don’t have to answer to anyone Demi. We love you. — Nicholas Liddle (@NLiddle16) September 20, 2017

why does he think you owe him an explanation? you don't have to explain yourself to anyone we love you!!!! — Kelsey Patton (@dirtyjauregui) September 20, 2017

Lovato's documentary Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated will be available to stream on YouTube beginning Oct. 12, 2017.