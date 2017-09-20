 
Demi Lovato Fights Back Amidst Questions Surrounding Her Sexuality

Jessica Hickam

Image: FayesVision/WENN.com
Demi Lovato isn't interested in labeling herself, thank you very much

Demi Lovato made it clear on Twitter today she doesn't owe anyone an explanation about her sexual preferences.

Lovato's sexuality became a point of speculation when she released her hit, "Cool for the Summer," in 2015, which many thought alluded to Lovato's desire to hook up with a woman. Since then, she has declined to comment on her preferences and, apparently, that has made some people... upset.

Lovato was quick to clap back at the article and writer Noah Michelson, who serves as an Executive Editor for HuffPost Queer.

Lovato expanded on her thoughts on keeping her sexuality to herself in a recent interview with Pride Source, "I just feel like everyone's always looking for a headline and they always want their magazine or TV show or whatever to be the one to break what my sexuality is," Lovato explained. "I feel like it's irrelevant to what my music is all about. I stand up for the things that I believe in and the things that I'm passionate about, but I like to keep my personal life as private as possible when it comes to dating and sexuality and all that stuff just because it has nothing to do with my music. Unfortunately, we live in a world where everyone is trying to get that soundbite and I am purposefully not giving the soundbite."

Fans were quick to offer their support to Lovato.

Lovato's documentary Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated will be available to stream on YouTube beginning Oct. 12, 2017.

