 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Sam Waterston is Bringing Jack McCoy to Law & Order: SVU

Jessica Hickam

by

Image: NBC
Print

Law & Order: SVU is harkening back to the good old days with Sam Waterston set to guest star

As if we weren't already excited that Law & Order: SVU is returning in a week with the new season, we now have even more to look forward to on the show.

More: Law & Order: SVU Proves Fake News Can Have Very Real Consequences

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed Sam Waterston will reprise his role as Jack McCoy for an episode in Season 19.

Waterston played Jack on the original series Law & Order for fifteen seasons before the show was cancelled in 2010. Since SVU's inception, Waterston has appeared on the show three times prior to the latest guest appearance announcement this week. But he hasn't been seen in the franchise since Law & Order was cancelled. His last appearance on SVU was back in 2010 on Season 11 Episode 21.

More: Law & Order: SVU Fans — the Time Has Come for a Stabler & Benson Reunion

Needless to say, fans were thrilled at the news of Waterston's return.

Waterston has long been onboard to return to the franchise. When The Hollywood Reporter asked him if he would reprise his role as Jack McCoy back in May 2015, Waterston replied, "Sure, I'd love it."

More: SVU's Mariska Hargitay & Christopher Meloni Have Reunited — for a Selfie

It seems like it was all about timing for Waterston. Once SVU showrunner Michael Chernuchin took over the show in May 2017, he has made it his mission to connected the Law & Order universe. Waterston is just the latest in a long list of much-needed guest appearances including prosecutors Connie Rubirosa (Alana De La Garza) and Michael Cutter (Linus Roache).

No word yet how Jack will factor into the storyline in the new season, but you can bet it's gonna be good.

Law & Order: SVU Season 19 premieres Sept. 27 on NBC.

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
15 Movies & TV Shows Coming & Leaving Netflix in October
The Complete List of Ryan Phillippe's Rumored A-List Ladies
13 New Celebrity Books We Can't Wait to Read
19 Incredibly Scary Halloween Books That Are Not for the Faint of Heart
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. Fun Things to Do With Kids This Fall
  2. 10 Extremely Scary Stephen King Books (That You Might Not Have Read Yet)
  3. How Does Eating Salt Affect Your Body?
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started