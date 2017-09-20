Law & Order: SVU is harkening back to the good old days with Sam Waterston set to guest star

Image: NBC

Print

As if we weren't already excited that Law & Order: SVU is returning in a week with the new season, we now have even more to look forward to on the show.

More: Law & Order: SVU Proves Fake News Can Have Very Real Consequences

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed Sam Waterston will reprise his role as Jack McCoy for an episode in Season 19.

Waterston played Jack on the original series Law & Order for fifteen seasons before the show was cancelled in 2010. Since SVU's inception, Waterston has appeared on the show three times prior to the latest guest appearance announcement this week. But he hasn't been seen in the franchise since Law & Order was cancelled. His last appearance on SVU was back in 2010 on Season 11 Episode 21.

More: Law & Order: SVU Fans — the Time Has Come for a Stabler & Benson Reunion

Needless to say, fans were thrilled at the news of Waterston's return.

Makes my day js — donna joan lapka (@joan_lapka) September 20, 2017

When you find out Sam Waterston is coming back to the Law & Order universe. https://t.co/Kl0YfDKPbm — Bran's Not Hot, B. (@ItsTheBrandi) September 20, 2017

Waterston has long been onboard to return to the franchise. When The Hollywood Reporter asked him if he would reprise his role as Jack McCoy back in May 2015, Waterston replied, "Sure, I'd love it."

More: SVU's Mariska Hargitay & Christopher Meloni Have Reunited — for a Selfie

It seems like it was all about timing for Waterston. Once SVU showrunner Michael Chernuchin took over the show in May 2017, he has made it his mission to connected the Law & Order universe. Waterston is just the latest in a long list of much-needed guest appearances including prosecutors Connie Rubirosa (Alana De La Garza) and Michael Cutter (Linus Roache).

No word yet how Jack will factor into the storyline in the new season, but you can bet it's gonna be good.

Law & Order: SVU Season 19 premieres Sept. 27 on NBC.