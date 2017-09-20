Things are getting worse between this mother-daughter duo

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Print

Rosie O'Donnell and her adoptive daughter Chelsea Alliegro have had a strained relationship for years. And now, just over a week after O'Donnell's ex-wife Michelle Rounds died in an apparent suicide, things don't seem to be any better for their relationship — O'Donnell just sent several tweets that look like she's accusing Alliegro of trying to profit off Rounds' death.

Soon after news broke that Rounds had died, Alliegro did an interview with The Daily Mail, announcing that she's expecting her first child with her husband, Nick Alliegro, who she met in a Dunkin' Donuts and married three months later, in July 2016.

More: A Timeline of Donald Trump & Rosie O'Donnell's 10 Years of Hatred

Only hours later, O'Donnell started tweeting. Her first tweet included throwback photos and videos of Alliegro as a child, and the caption, "a dog u gave away... ur sister on ur birthday last year... u want no part of me... stop doing interviews kid."

a dog u gave away

ur sister on ur birthday last year



same same same chilly my plaid



u want no part of me



stop doing interviews kid pic.twitter.com/bPBkrlTDzi — ROSIE (@Rosie) September 20, 2017

More: Rosie O'Donnell's Poem About Ivanka Trump Is Actually Really Powerful

The next tweet showed another picture of Alliegro as a young child, and this time, O'Donnell wrote, "we have been here before Chelsea... u wanna go a few rounds in public... seems so... Michelle's death = money 4 Chelsea."

https://t.co/W5t4zg65RH

we have been here before Chelsea

u wanna go a few rounds in public

seems so



Michelle's death = money 4 Chelsea pic.twitter.com/cgqrp16EyC — ROSIE (@Rosie) September 20, 2017

Another tweet accused Alliegro of demanding money for her interview, saying, "I don't have her # - no contact since she left the hospital in jan against medical advice - a reporter called her - and then paid her -AGAIN."

I don't have her # - no contact since she left the hospital in jan against medical advice - a reporter called her - and then paid her -AGAIN — ROSIE (@Rosie) September 20, 2017

In her Daily Mail interview, Alliegro confirmed that she and O'Donnell are still estranged after years of not speaking. She told the site that O'Donnell "will not be in my child's life," and added, "I do not feel sad about that to be honest."

More: Rosie O'Donnell's Daughter Is In the Middle of Another Health Emergency

It's a sad situation for everyone involved, especially while they mourn the death of a loved one.