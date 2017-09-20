 
Leonardo DiCaprio Drops $20 Million, Becomes Earth's Biggest Defender

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: Venturelli/Getty Images for LDC Foundation
His plan to save the planet is kicked up a notch

Leonardo DiCaprio is such a bae. Aside from being a (finally) Oscar-winning actor and total heartthrob, he's also on a one-man mission to save the planet from climate change and pollution. And he's not like those activists who are all talk and no action. DiCaprio actually puts his money where his mouth is.

Case in point: His foundation just donated a whopping $20 million in grants to 100 organizations worldwide that are working to fight climate change. The grants focus on six areas of concern, according to The Hollywood Reporter: Climate change. wildlife and landscape conservation, marine life and ocean conservation, innovative solutions, indigenous rights, and the California program.

"We are proud to support the work of over 100 organizations at home and abroad," DiCaprio said during a speech at Yale University announcing the grants. "These grantees are active on the ground, protecting our oceans, forests and endangered species for future generations – and tackling the urgent, existential challenges of climate change."

He continued, "There exist today many proven technologies in renewable energy, clean transportation, and sustainable agriculture, that we can begin to build a brighter future for all of us. Our challenge is to find new ways to power our lives, employ millions of people and turn every individual into an advocate for clean air and drinkable water. We must demand that politicians accept climate science and make bold commitments before it is too late."

DiCaprio also called on President Donald Trump, who is in the works of removing the U.S. from the Paris Climate Accord, to change his path and work to protect the future of the planet.

"I still believe that the United States has the potential to lead the world on this issue," he said. "We can only hope that the President begins to see it too, before it is too late."

Anyone else swooning over this? Thanks for looking out for the planet, bae.

