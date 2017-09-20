Prince William has learned his future royal duties from the OG

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: Peter Nicholls - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Print

There's no question that Prince William will someday become the King of England. The only question that does remain is when he'll take over the throne. Will it be after his father, Prince Charles, takes a shot? Or will Charles abdicate his duties, allowing William to assume the monarchy as soon as his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, steps down?

More: Prince William Is Low-Key About Security Breach at George's School

New information from Robert Lacey, a royal historian, makes it sound like we may be seeing "King William" sooner rather than later.

"There has always been a special closeness between William and the Queen, and she has taken a particular interest in him," Lacey, who serves as a consultant on the Netflix series about Queen Elizabeth's early life, The Crown, told People. He also said that while Elizabeth and Charles have butted heads in the past, the Queen has always been preparing William for his turn at the country's helm.

More: Prince George & Princess Charlotte's Cutest Moments From Their Summer European Tour

"It’s no secret that she and Charles have had a prickly relationship at times," he explained. "When William became a teenager, she would have him at Windsor Castle and would open the state boxes and guide him through the papers. It was William’s constitutional education."

Now that Elizabeth's husband, Prince Philip, has retired from public duty at age 96, there's yet another question: Will William appear at more engagements at the Queen's side? That's what some insiders are saying, even as William is busy preparing for the arrival of his third child.

"He will be more accessible — he has to be for a modern age," one Palace insider told People. "More of a movie star and less of the mystique."

More: Source Claims the Queen Plans to Crown William & Kate King & Queen

There's no doubt that Will is wildly popular — probably more so than his father. We can't wait for him to be king, but we know the Royal Family will make the decision that's best for England in the end.