Olivia Munn Actually Paid Her Way Into Ocean's 8

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: Raymond Hall/GC Images
Someone really wanted to be in a movie with Rihanna

Olivia Munn might seem like someone who would demand a high price tag for film appearances, but that wasn't the case for her cameo in the all-lady reboot of Ocean's Eleven. Munn just revealed during an interview with Entertainment Weekly Radio that she actually ended up paying money to make the appearance.

More: 9 Gloriously Strange Reasons We Love Olivia Munn

"It actually cost me money to be part of Ocean’s Eight," Munn said.

She appears in a scene that takes place at the Met Gala, which means it's full of stars who are dressed and made up to the nines. Getting that fancy for one scene is what ended up costing Munn big time, who claims she was required to pay for her own wardrobe, hair and makeup for the scene.

More: Olivia Munn Restricts Her Social Media Amid Aaron Rodgers Breakup

"They’re like 'Do your own glam,' and I got the dress and all that and then you submit the bills for it because I’m part of your movie. And then they’re [the producers] like, ‘Oh no, the bills come right back to you,'" she explained. Warner Bros., the studio behind Ocean's Eight, didn't respond to requests for comment about this whole situation.

Considering the all-female reboot is all about girl power, this is more than a little messed up. Did the male stars who had cameos end up having to pay? Since they generally require just a tuxedo, and little, if any, hair and makeup, we can't imagine their bills coming in as high. So did whatever fee they were paid for their appearances cover their costs? We have some serious questions about this.

Munn, the perpetual good sport that she is, doesn't harbor any hard feelings, though. She went on to say she's "just as excited about it as everybody else."

More: Olivia Munn's Quitting Aaron Rodgers Cold Turkey

We just want a little more info on the equity between male and female cameos here, before we get as on-board as Munn is. Is that too much to ask?

