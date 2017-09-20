Billy Bush's split may not be permanent, but it is unfortunate

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

It's been a year of professional upheaval for Billy Bush, and now, his personal life is apparently suffering as well. It's just been announced that Bush and his wife of 20 years, Sydney Davis, are separating, at least for now. It's unclear why the pair split, although it's not tough to imagine speculation will arise that it's because of the infamous "locker room talk" audio that was leaked October 2016.

Billy Bush is proof that you can lose your job and wife if you laugh about "grabbing pussies"



But you can be president if you grab pussies. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) September 19, 2017

A rep for Bush told The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday that he and Davis have gone their separate ways, even though the split may not be permanent.

"They have separated for the moment to evaluate their life together," the rep said. "They love each other and their children deeply and are committed to a bright future."

After the leak of that Access Hollywood tape that showed Bush laughing along while then-Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump bragged about being able to sexually assault women because he was famous, he was fired from his position on the Today show. There have also been reports about how his family responded to the controversy, including one that said Davis was "furious." Bush denies that claim, though, and says Davis supported him "the whole way through."

"She was very understanding," he said. "She knows very well the man she married and who I am."

But Bush has spoken himself about having to explain his actions to his 16-year-old daughter, Mary, who called him in tears after hearing the tapes. "I said, 'Mary, it's going to be OK. You know, don't worry,'" he said. "And she said, 'No. Why were you laughing at the things that he was saying on that bus? Why were you playing along with it, Dad? It wasn't funny.'"

Neither Bush nor Davis has publicly commented on their split, so we can only speculate about whether the "locker room talk" tapes played a part. But at this point, we're wondering how they could possibly not have.