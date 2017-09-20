Who says Jennifer Aniston has to have one bestie?

Allie Gemmill is an avid writer, cinephile, Ravenclaw, and pizza enthusiast. She regularly writes on film and television with a special focus on women’s involvement & influence in Hollywood. Additionally, she has bylines at Bustle, Keyfr...

There seems to be some confusion about a very pressing matter, and the only way it could be hashed out was on Ellen. Naturally, Ellen DeGeneres, Reese Witherspoon and Justin Theroux all think they're Jennifer Aniston's best friend. It's easy enough to do because Aniston seems like a totally delightful and affable person who is friends with everyone, so why wouldn't this trio of equally delightful people feel like they are her one and only bestie? Of course, it's all in good fun, but watching DeGeneres, Witherspoon and Theroux duke it out over who is closest to Aniston is still a hoot to watch, so you'll get no complaints from me in talking about who came out on top.

The faux dispute began when Witherspoon appeared on Ellen and the subject of her new TV show with Aniston came up. DeGeneres led into the subject by saying Witherspoon was working with Aniston, saying, "I know about this because Jen is, you know, of course a close friend of mine."

This remark got a quick reply from Witherspoon, who in jest told DeGeneres, "Right. I mean, she's better friends with me, but..." which only led the two women to go back and forth, delightfully riffing on who is actually better friends with Aniston.

Sure, DeGeneres and Witherspoon may be on a texting basis with Aniston, and thus, they might feel a bit of a closeness to the actor, but if there's one strong contender for the title of Jennifer Aniston's BFF, it's probably Theroux, aka her husband. Turns out, that's how Theroux himself feels in this whole dispute, and he's not wrong for feeling that way.

While appearing on Ellen to talk about his new film, The Lego Ninjago Movie, DeGeneres once again brought up the BFF question by asking him to settle whether he knew whom Aniston considered her best friend. Surprisingly, Theroux chose to throw his own hat in the ring rather than confirm whether it was Witherspoon or DeGeneres. "Well, I'm one of Jen's best friends," Theroux remarked. Of course he'd say that; he's married to her, which DeGeneres rightfully pointed out.

Theroux also made the fair point that he couldn't definitively say who would come out on top because "[he'd] get in trouble" with Aniston too. I guess for now we'll just have to keep in mind that Aniston definitely, totally and absolutely has more than one best friend.