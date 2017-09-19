Yet another heartbreaking celeb breakup we didn't see coming

Julie Sprankles is a freelance writer living in the storied city of Charleston, SC. When she isn't slinging sass for SheKnows, she enjoys watching campy SyFy creature features (Pirahnaconda, anyone?), trolling the internet for dance work...

Image: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Print

The latest in the depressing trend of major Hollywood breakups, Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen have decided to go their separate ways after nearly a decade together. And just in case you still managed to hold onto any hope that love could somehow persevere, a source told Us Weekly, "They are completely, officially done."

More: Rachel Bilson Is (Hopefully) Nashville's New Songstress — Everyone Ready?

The stars, both 36, memorably met on the set of their 2008 film, Jumper, in which Bilson played Christensen's love interest. Their onscreen romance carried over into real life, and the couple was engaged by December of the same year.

However, their courtship wasn't entirely smooth sailing. In 2010, news broke that the notoriously private pair had broken their engagement. Ultimately, though, they quietly reconciled and went on to bring a baby girl named Briar Rose into the world in October of 2014.

More: The Hart of Dixie Conspiracy Theory Is Totally Untrue

Sadly, according to Us Weekly's source, Bilson and Christensen are unlikely to reconcile in the future following this split. "She's full-time back in L.A. He's in Toronto," the insider said. "They've been on the outs for a couple of months."

Both Bilson and Christensen have burgeoning careers to throw their focus into during this difficult time in their personal lives. Bilson, who starred on the series Hart of Dixie for four years, is currently starring in the country music series Nashville. Christensen has one film, Numb, at the Edge of the End, in post-production and is filming another, Little Italy.

More: Can Ben Stiller & Christine Taylor Please Tell Us Their Split News Is a Joke?

It's been a brutal year so far for celebrity marriages.

Earlier this week, Fergie and Josh Duhamel confirmed they are calling it quits. And, of course, the world still isn't over the summer demise of Anna Faris and Chris Pratt's marriage.