Women will rise up in HBO's big sci-fi western series

Julie Sprankles is a freelance writer living in the storied city of Charleston, SC. When she isn't slinging sass for SheKnows, she enjoys watching campy SyFy creature features (Pirahnaconda, anyone?), trolling the internet for dance work...

Image: HBO

Print

While everyone seems to be doing a stellar job of keeping any secrets about Season 2 of Westworld under wraps, the TV gods do occasionally gift fans with snippets of insight about what's to come on HBO's sci-fi western. And judging by the two new morsels of information currently making the rounds, fans won't be disappointed when Season 2 premieres.

More: Evan Rachel Wood Just Let a New Westworld Season 2 Hint Slip

The first bit of insight came by way of series star Tessa Thompson, who plays Charlotte Hale. Her revelation? Women will be stepping it up when Westworld returns.

"The one thing I can say is that it feels like a season where women really rule, where women are king this year... as if they weren't already," Thompson told TV Guide on the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet.

Although the series did indirectly address the struggles inherent with being women during its first season, it also drew sharp criticism for the way the subject matter materialized — in short, the treatment of women proved less than stellar.

More: What Talulah Riley's Westworld Promotion Means for Season 2

A change of pace could certainly be good news for the incredible female characters (and talent playing them) that fans focused in on as the inaugural season unfolded. These women should be forces to be reckoned with.

This potential shift in the power paradigm is made all the more interesting by another Season 2 "spoiler" garnering attention.

More: Thandie Newton Has Been Undervalued By Hollywood for Too Long

Series co-creator Lisa Joy will be making her directorial debut this season with Episode 4, she revealed at the Emmys. And although Joy had previously admitted to being nervous about making that creative jump, her husband-slash-series-co-creator Jonathan Nolan joked that she came in hot.

"You've made it far more violent and disturbing than we ever intended," he said playfully to her. "It was quite a placid episode, and Lisa has kind of turned it into a bloodbath."

Intriguing, indeed! A volatile turn of events with women rising up? Yep, Westworld's second season already promises to be just as addictive as the first.