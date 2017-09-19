We no longer know where Daenerys Targaryen ends & Emilia Clarke begins

There are many things Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke can't mimic about her character Daenerys Targaryen in real life. Like, for example, living in the Middle Ages. Or raising dragons. But Clarke has found a (chic) way to get one step closer to Khaleesi status — her hair.
In a surprising debut, Clarke shared a selfie on Instagram revealing that after years of donning a silvery wig to portray the "mother of dragons," she finally decided to adopt an icy blonde hue for herself. Her transformation wasn't a solo affair, either. Clarke enlisted the help of her GoT hair pros.
AAAAHHHHHHH SHHHHIIIII****** I done did it. Mother of dragons meet Emilia. Emilia meet mother of dragons. If you squint just so you might never know. All hail to the magnificence of @kevalexanderhair and @candicebanks74 the genius creators of 'KHALEESI WIG' (and not forgetting all the hair on game of thrones for 8 glorious years) for at long last making this magical moment a reality. #khaleesikicksoff #gameofthrones #cominghomeneverfeltsogood
So what does this new 'do signify for everyone's favorite dragon-charming badass? Production for the eighth and final season of GoT starts in October, so it seems unrealistic Clarke's now-platinum locks will have grown out enough by then to fill out the classic Khaleesi braids.
Perhaps the shorter length will be part of Daenerys' arc in the final season, much as Cersei's pixie cut was this season. Only time will tell, and we've got plenty to waste until the series returns... reportedly in 2019.
