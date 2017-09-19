 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Aaron Paul Is Going to Be a Dad & We Can't Contain Our Excitement

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

View Profile
Image: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Print

Look at this thing Aaron Paul did

Probably when someone announces that they're expecting a baby, they should be the most excited person about the news. That may not be true in this case, because Aaron Paul and his perfect, perfect wife just announced on Instagram that their first baby is on the way and we cannot. Can. Not.

More: I didn't dream of visiting Boise, Idaho, until I saw Aaron Paul's home on Airbnb

Basically us right now:

Look at this thing Aaron Paul did
Image: Giphy

Paul made the big announcement by posting a pic of his wifey on Instagram, showing off her tiny, yet adorable baby bump in a pair of high-waisted satin pants and a cropped blouse.

"Hey everyone. Look what I did. Words can't express how excited I am that this little one has entered our lives. Just thought it was time I would share this beautiful news with all of you," he wrote, along with emojis of a red heart and a baby.

More: 7 Adorable Things Aaron Paul Has Done for his Wife, Lauren

In less than an hour, the photo picked up nearly 150,000 likes and thousands of comments congratulating the Breaking Bad actor and his wife on their exciting news.

Lauren Paul also shared the news on her own Instagram, writing, "Oh hi," alongside a photo collage showing her and her husband as kids, plus an ultrasound photo.

Oh hi !

A post shared by Lauren Paul (@laurenpaul8) on

This will be the Pauls' first baby. They've been married for four years, but last summer, Paul told People magazine that they weren't really thinking about starting a family quite yet.

"There’s no rush into anything," he said. "So if it happens, it happens."

More: Aaron Paul Proves He's Cooler than Jesse Pinkman in New Q&A (EXCLUSIVE)

Well, it's happening, and we can't wait to see these two as parents. Congratulations to the mom and dad-to-be!

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
23 Scary Movies You’ve Never Heard of but Need to Watch
These 'DWTS' Contestants Allegedly Did More With Their Partners Than Just Dance
Celebs Who Insured Their Body Parts for Thousands, Millions, Even a Billion Dollars
The 14 Most Memorable Mindy Lahiri Looks on 'The Mindy Project
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. This Is the Key to Becoming a More Positive Person
  2. The Best Female BFFs in Film & TV
  3. All the Pumpkin-Flavored Foods Available at Trader Joe's Right Now
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started