It's time to look for a replacement

Image: ABC

Print

In a surprising twist, The View’s Jedidah Bila announced yesterday morning that she would be leaving the daytime talk show after only a year of co-hosting, effective immediately.

More: 11 Most Controversial Moments on The View

Bila, who joined the show last August, went on to thank her fellow co-hosts after her big announcement. “What you don’t know about us is that we’re really friends,” she said, referencing the frequent disagreements she and the other hosts were known to get into during her time on the show. As a staunch libertarian, Bila’s views often clashed with the other three hosts, but she went on to say in her farewell that their willingness to let her express herself meant “more to [her] than anything.”

More: Barbara Walters Is Spilling All the Secrets From Her Time on The View

As for why Bila’s leaving The View, some fans think it may have something to do with the show’s recent interview with Hillary Clinton, who recently released a much-anticipated memoir about the 2016 election. During the interview, Bila didn’t hold back with her questions or her criticisms of Clinton, asking the former secretary of state point blank if she would acknowledge that some of President Trump’s supporters voted for him based on issues that mattered to them and admitting she thought that Clinton’s memoir was a bit “tone deaf.” However, a rep for the show told E! News that Bila’s departure has “nothing to do with the Hillary Clinton interview.”

But Bila’s departure from The View already has fans wondering who will take her place, and whether her replacement will also have differing views to those of Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Ramer, Sunny Hostin, and Sara Haines. E! News reported that a source close to The View said its executives have been looking for a more conservative voice to contrast the beliefs of the other co-hosts since the departure of conservative Fuller House actress Candace Cameron Bure in 2016.

E!’s source claims that the show’s executives believe it’s important to have a diversity of ideas on the panel of hosts. Right now, it’s unclear who could be taking Bila’s place at the table, but some people are speculating that Meghan McCain, Arizona senator John McCain’s daughter, may be on the shortlist of possible candidates.

More: Candace Cameron Bure Reveals the Real Reason She Left The View

Bila, who’s currently working on a book with Harper Collins, ended her farewell by thanking the show’s viewers. “We are nothing without you,” she said. “It’s about serious issues, and it’s about the fact that you care enough to hear what we have to say.”