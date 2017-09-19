No apology can save him now

Enter intro copy here
Everyone cancelled James Corden after he took this pic with Sean Spicer, lmao. pic.twitter.com/djtRgEQikb— Denizcan Targaryen (@MrFilmkritik) September 18, 2017
James Corden & Stephan Colbert (both of whom I liked) along w/ other celebs who helped normalize Sean Spicer at the Emmys should be ashamed.— psychedelicatessen (@MentalRiot) September 19, 2017
The only reason James Corden should be kissing Sean Spicer is if he borrowed that lipstick from Cersei Lannister.— Spigon Ruxide (@ruxide) September 18, 2017
Woke up to an image of James Corden kissing Sean Spicer on the cheek and was reminded that all your heroes betray you.— Necrocardiogram (@GinnyLurcock) September 18, 2017
Acting like Sean Spicer is just another funny guy is the same blurring of entertainment and politics that led to Trump becoming president.— Murtaza Hussain (@MazMHussain) September 18, 2017
Continue article here
And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .
SheKnows is making some changes!
b e h e a r d !
Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,
where you can share your stories, ideas
and CONNECT with millions of women.Get Started