 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

James Corden Kind of Apologized For Kissing Sean Spicer After the Emmys

by

Image: Jason LaVeris/Getty Images
Print

No apology can save him now

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer shook up the internet Sunday night when he made a surprise appearance at the 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards. However, having to watch Spicer roll out on the stage on a podium (just like Melissa McCarthy once did on SNL when she was impersonating him) left a bad taste in the mouths of people watching at home but, weirdly, didn't seem to both the celebs at the Emmys whatsoever. Celebrities lined up after the awards talk to and get pictures with Spicer, essentially enabling a man who arguably did more harm than good during his short tenure as press secretary.

More: Sean Spicer Parodied Himself at the 2017 Emmys

But there's one star who's apologizing for associating with Spicer at the Emmys...sort of. Despite looking very chill and okay with Spicer at an Emmys afterparty, Corden apologized for hanging out with Spicer and for the way that photo looked to the public on The Late Late Show.

However, the apology was a bit of a half-hearted non-apology that didn't really carry much weight. He began with a bit of a joke: "According to some reports at the after-party, Spicer was the most popular guy in the room. And I just wanna say, I think people are forgetting this man lied to the American people and should not be embraced. These Hollywood phonies kissing up to Spicer are disgusting, I mean, who did this, who are we talking about here?” 

Corden continued on, taking a bit more of a serious tone. "Understandably, some people have been disappointed by this photo. In truth, I’m disappointed as well. I’ve been reading a lot of harsh comments on Twitter and I hear you, I really do, so much so that I’m starting to regret that Carpool Karaoke we taped with Steve Bannon … feels like a mistake today.” Corden ended this pseudo-apology by saying, "Basically, what I'm saying is, I need to learn how to shake hands."

More: The Internet Thinks Laura Dern & Reese Witherspoon Are Feuding

Corden's apology didn't go over well. Twitter's reactions to the late night host's humanization of Spicer haven't been great so far.

More: Can We Just Crown James Corden the King of Late Night Already?

Corden's ability to make light of his interaction with Spicer is disheartening to say the least, but then again, so is the fact that Spicer appeared on the Emmys at all.

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
23 Scary Movies You’ve Never Heard of but Need to Watch
These 'DWTS' Contestants Allegedly Did More With Their Partners Than Just Dance
Celebs Who Insured Their Body Parts for Thousands, Millions, Even a Billion Dollars
The 14 Most Memorable Mindy Lahiri Looks on 'The Mindy Project
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. This Is the Key to Becoming a More Positive Person
  2. The Best Female BFFs in Film & TV
  3. All the Pumpkin-Flavored Foods Available at Trader Joe's Right Now
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started