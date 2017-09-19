No apology can save him now

Image: Jason LaVeris/Getty Images

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer shook up the internet Sunday night when he made a surprise appearance at the 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards. However, having to watch Spicer roll out on the stage on a podium (just like Melissa McCarthy once did on SNL when she was impersonating him) left a bad taste in the mouths of people watching at home but, weirdly, didn't seem to both the celebs at the Emmys whatsoever. Celebrities lined up after the awards talk to and get pictures with Spicer, essentially enabling a man who arguably did more harm than good during his short tenure as press secretary.

But there's one star who's apologizing for associating with Spicer at the Emmys...sort of. Despite looking very chill and okay with Spicer at an Emmys afterparty, Corden apologized for hanging out with Spicer and for the way that photo looked to the public on The Late Late Show.

James Corden (@j_corden) shows @seanmspicer some love after the former White House press secretary's surprise appearance at the #Emmys (Photo by Invision/AP/REX/@Shutterstocknow) A post shared by Variety Magazine (@variety) on Sep 17, 2017 at 9:47pm PDT

However, the apology was a bit of a half-hearted non-apology that didn't really carry much weight. He began with a bit of a joke: "According to some reports at the after-party, Spicer was the most popular guy in the room. And I just wanna say, I think people are forgetting this man lied to the American people and should not be embraced. These Hollywood phonies kissing up to Spicer are disgusting, I mean, who did this, who are we talking about here?”

Corden continued on, taking a bit more of a serious tone. "Understandably, some people have been disappointed by this photo. In truth, I’m disappointed as well. I’ve been reading a lot of harsh comments on Twitter and I hear you, I really do, so much so that I’m starting to regret that Carpool Karaoke we taped with Steve Bannon … feels like a mistake today.” Corden ended this pseudo-apology by saying, "Basically, what I'm saying is, I need to learn how to shake hands."

Corden's apology didn't go over well. Twitter's reactions to the late night host's humanization of Spicer haven't been great so far.

Everyone cancelled James Corden after he took this pic with Sean Spicer, lmao. pic.twitter.com/djtRgEQikb — Denizcan Targaryen (@MrFilmkritik) September 18, 2017

James Corden & Stephan Colbert (both of whom I liked) along w/ other celebs who helped normalize Sean Spicer at the Emmys should be ashamed. — psychedelicatessen (@MentalRiot) September 19, 2017

The only reason James Corden should be kissing Sean Spicer is if he borrowed that lipstick from Cersei Lannister. — Spigon Ruxide (@ruxide) September 18, 2017

Woke up to an image of James Corden kissing Sean Spicer on the cheek and was reminded that all your heroes betray you. — Necrocardiogram (@GinnyLurcock) September 18, 2017

Acting like Sean Spicer is just another funny guy is the same blurring of entertainment and politics that led to Trump becoming president. — Murtaza Hussain (@MazMHussain) September 18, 2017

Corden's ability to make light of his interaction with Spicer is disheartening to say the least, but then again, so is the fact that Spicer appeared on the Emmys at all.