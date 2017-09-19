 
Ryan Phillippe's Team Responds to Abuse & Drug Use Allegations

Samantha Pearson

by

Samantha Pearson is a freelance writer, editor, and social media manager. She likes Shakespeare, space babes, bikes, and dismantling the patriarchy. She also likes cats and vegan food.

Image: Jared Harris/Getty Images
This serious lawsuit is turning into a he-said-she-said battle

According to a lawsuit recently obtained by TMZ, Ryan Phillippe's ex-girlfriend Elsie Hewitt is suing him for over $1 million in damages, alleging he beat her while "extremely drunk" on July 4. Sources close to Phillippe, however, say the event happened differently.

More: 16 Celebrities You Didn't Know Were Accused of Sexual Misconduct or Abuse

Let's start with Hewitt's allegations first. In the lawsuit, Hewitt says that she went to Phillippe's house to pick up some belongings and tried to talk to him when he "attacked her, grabbed her upper arm so hard it left heavy bruises and violently threw her down the stairs as hard as he could." He then allegedly picked her up and threw her down the stairs a second time, all while screaming obscenities at her.

Hewitt went to the hospital following the event, where police took a report and issued a protective order. Hewitt had chest wall pain, abrasions and severe bruising and also accused Phillippe of using drugs including steroids, psychedelic mushrooms, ecstasy and cocaine.

More: 17 Celebs Who Spoke Up About Their Sexual Assault to Help Others

Sources close to Phillippe, however, claim the accusations are false and Hewitt is simply using her relationship with Phillippe to get revenge, attention and fame.

According to them, this is how the events on July 4 went down: Hewitt arrived at Phillippe's home intoxicated and uninvited and fell and hurt herself after Phillippe removed her from his home. The LA city attorney refused to prosecute after investigating, and "Ryan's side finds it amusing Elsie has sent glamour shots of herself to the media and is out for money and fame."

More: Ryan Phillippe's Famous Girlfriends

Either way, this is no laughing matter nor is it amusing. Abuse allegations of any kind should never be taken lightly, and we're hoping this all gets sorted out soon.

