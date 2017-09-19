We have a new favorite Hollywood couple

Allie Gemmill is an avid writer, cinephile, Ravenclaw, and pizza enthusiast. She regularly writes on film and television with a special focus on women’s involvement & influence in Hollywood. Additionally, she has bylines at Bustle, Keyfr...

She won big at the 69th Primetime Emmys for her work on Saturday Night Live, and luckily, Kate McKinnon had someone special at her side to congratulate her when her name was announced: her girlfriend, actor and photographer Jackie Abbott. There's no word from the pair on how long they've been together, although it's fair to say things might be serious if McKinnon brought Abbott as her Emmys date, right? All I know is this couple is totally sweet together, and it's clear that Abbott is always there to support her girlfriend. I don't know about you, but this might be my new favorite Hollywood couple.

But aside from the very public show of affection and support at the Emmys, who is Abbott? Unlike her girlfriend, she's somewhat of an enigma, and we only have her public website to rely on for some key information. Just looking through her site, it's clear she has a lighthearted approach to life and she's dedicated to her work. Here's what else we learned about her.

1. She went to NYU Tisch School of the Arts

Abbott now works mostly in the theater, and it makes sense considering she got her training at one of the foremost drama schools in the country.

2. She worked for Susan Sarandon

On her website, Abbott casually mentions that she used to work for Sarandon, and she trained under Steel Magnolias actor Olympia Dukakis. I wonder if she has any juicy stories about working with either of these powerhouse women, because that is pretty darn interesting.

3. She used to be an Irish step dancer

Abbott mentions that she used to be an Irish step dancer as a child, and funnily enough, one of her performances was held where The Maury Show now films.

4. She has a great sense of humor

On her website, she jokes about how she explored various careers... as a child. "Jackie explored many careers in her childhood, mostly via fingerpainted [sic] portraits," she writes in the third-person on her website.

5. She lists some very special skills on her acting résumé

Abbott lists Argentine tango, clowning and capoeira among her many extracurricular talents. Talk about skills!

6. She & McKinnon seem well-matched based on this quote

Nowhere is this more evident than in the way she says others have described her: "Dubbed a cheeky firecracker by her professors, Jackie is as passionate as she is a goofball."

7. She's very low-key on social media

Aside from Abbott's website, she keeps things pretty low-key. Don't expect to see too many personal photos popping up on Instagram anytime soon, but do check out her photography work over on her professional Instagram for JMA Photography.