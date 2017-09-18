it's only the DWTS premiere, but Lindsay & Jordan are already the hot couple in Season 25

Image: ABC

Oh hey, Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold, we see you on Dancing with the Stars Season 25. Oh, yes we do.

The two performed a tango to Shawn Mendes' song "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back" that had us all sweatin' just a bit.

Whew, it got a bit hot.

Judge Carrie Anne Inaba could barely contain herself, calling the performance "so good." Arnold and Fisher scored a healthy 22 out of 30 for the premiere. I mean, we can't expect a perfect score on the premiere night... even if they kinda almost deserved it.

Fans are already calling the couple making it to the finals this season. This could definitely be Arnold's season to shine after 10 seasons as a professional dancer on the show.

JORDAN AND LINDS ARE GONNA KILL IT #DWTS — sandra☽ (@WitneyCarsonFan) September 19, 2017

#DWTS Prediction: Jordan and Lindsey are gonna make the finals... — Kimmy (@DreamyRavenclaw) September 19, 2017

The rest of the cast watching Jordan and Lindsay #dwts pic.twitter.com/wBbYsVIZBY — PrettyLittlePopcast (@The_Popcast) September 19, 2017

Ummm ok - this may be Lindsay's season. Jordan handled that like a pro. He GETS it. #dwts — Courtney (@putUincespence) September 19, 2017

My 9 y.o. after seeing @Jordan_Fisher on #DWTS: "Does he have a girlfriend?" Me: "Girl, I saw him first. Back off." #TeamFishUponAStar — Ron Hart (@Scatter) September 19, 2017

Fisher and Arnold didn't just take everyone's breath away because their performance technique was on point. They also have a ton of chemistry. (And by that we mean professional chemistry. Arnold has been married to Sam Cusick since 2015.)

They should just give @Jordan_Fisher and @lindsayarnold the mirror ball now #DWTS — amanda waters (@missxamanda) September 19, 2017