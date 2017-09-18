 
Jordan Fisher & Lindsay Arnold Blow Up DWTS with Their Fiery Chemistry

Jessica Hickam

by

Image: ABC
it's only the DWTS premiere, but Lindsay & Jordan are already the hot couple in Season 25

Oh hey, Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold, we see you on Dancing with the Stars Season 25. Oh, yes we do.

The two performed a tango to Shawn Mendes' song "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back" that had us all sweatin' just a bit.

More: Maksim Chmerkovskiy Already Wants More Kids With Peta Murgatroyd

Whew, it got a bit hot.

Judge Carrie Anne Inaba could barely contain herself, calling the performance "so good." Arnold and Fisher scored a healthy 22 out of 30 for the premiere. I mean, we can't expect a perfect score on the premiere night... even if they kinda almost deserved it.

Fans are already calling the couple making it to the finals this season. This could definitely be Arnold's season to shine after 10 seasons as a professional dancer on the show.

Fisher and Arnold didn't just take everyone's breath away because their performance technique was on point. They also have a ton of chemistry. (And by that we mean professional chemistry. Arnold has been married to Sam Cusick since 2015.)

