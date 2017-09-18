 
Serena Williams' is Already Back in Her Short Shorts After Giving Birth

Jessica Hickam

by

Image: WENN.com
Serena Williams' post-baby bod is crazy impressive

All those tennis muscles are doing Serena Williams well, quickly transforming her pregnancy weight gain back into her toned frame.

More: Pregnant Serena Williams Poses Nude, Talks Falling for Alexis Ohanian

Williams gave birth to her daughter, Alexis Olympia, just two weeks ago and she's already back in her jean shorts, as she said on her Snapchat, which flaunted her frame in a bathroom selfie.

Serena Williams' post-baby bod is crazy impressive
Image: Serena Williams/Snapchat

Williams' good friend Diondria Thornton spoke to Vanity Fair about Williams' continued conditioning training while being pregnant. "I think she’s getting this itch . . . to see her intensity and her workout — ‘I have to stay fit. I have to get back on the court.’ Very determined to get back on the court."

Williams echoed those statements, "I don't think my story is over yet."

More: 10 Things We Learned About Serena Williams at #BlogHer17

She plans to return to the court come January.

Williams isn't just flaunting pictures of herself. She also busy gushing over her adorable baby girl, who officially got her own Instagram account just five days ago.

Biceps

A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on

Mom and dad aren't wasting any time getting her in on the social media game, which makes sense since her dad, Alexis Ohanian is the co-founder of Reddit.

More: Venus Williams Sends a Message to Her Sister From the Wimbledon Court

Ohanian gushed about his daughter on his own Instagram writing, "Dad life is the greatest. Entrepreneurship is all-consuming, it's sleepless, we call our startups our 'babies,' we are ridiculously proud of them, and we pour all of ourselves into them — but she is already all that and more, she is my legacy."

Congrats to the happy couple on the adorable addition to the family!

