Kevin Hart publicly apologized to his wife for big "mistake"

Image: Dave Bedrosian/Future Image/WENN.com

Print

After months of cheating rumors flying around Kevin Hart, the comedian posted an Instagram video yesterday confirming he had not only made "mistakes" but that because of those mistakes he was being blackmailed.

More: Kevin Hart's Bride Gives Us Some Serious Wedding Dress Envy

"You know, I’m not perfect. I’m not going to sit up here and say that I am or claim to be in any way shape or form. And I made a bad error in judgment and I put myself in an environment where only bad things can happen and they did," Hart explained in the video. "And in doing that I know that I’m going to hurt the people closest to me, who’ve I talked to and apologized to … my wife and my kids."

He added, "I made a bad error in judgement and I put myself in a bad environment where only bad things can happen and they did. And in doing that I know that I’m going to hurt the people closest to me, who’ve I talked to and apologized to, that would be my wife and my kids."

Sending so many apologies to my wife & kids. I gotta do better and I will. I'm not perfect and have never claimed to be ...I love you all. A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Sep 16, 2017 at 4:07pm PDT

According to TMZ, someone was using a video of Hart in a sexual situation with a woman — not his pregnant wife, Eniko Parrish — in order to blackmail the star into giving him or her millions of dollars. The outlet also reports the FBI is involved in the extortion investigation.

Hart said he would rather confess to his indiscretions than be threatened.

TMZ adds the FBI already has a suspect in the case.

It is unclear as of now if Hart knew the video was being recorded. If he didn't then such a recording would be illegal. Add in the extortion charges and whoever is responsible for the blackmail attempt is in a lot of trouble.

More: Dad Harasses Celebrity Golfers Until Justin Timberlake Holds His Baby

Of course, that doesn't absolve Hart, who has recognized he has some things to work on.

"I gotta do better and I will," Hart wrote on Instagram.

Cheating rumors involving Hart surfaced over the summer after he was allegedly photographed with another woman he met at a Miami Beach nightclub. At the time, Hart laughed off the rumors.

#LiveLoveLaugh .....SMDH A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Jul 19, 2017 at 5:28pm PDT

According to People, Hart's ex-wife, Torrei Hart, also claimed Hart cheated on her with his current wife, Parrish, prior to their divorce.

More: We Thought The Rock Could Do No Wrong, Then He Gave Jumanji a Modern-Day Twist

Parrish responded to Torrei by writing online, "Their marriage was broken way before I came in the picture. They were separated living in separate homes. I was never a secret."

Parrish is reportedly standing behind her man throughout this ordeal.