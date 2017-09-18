 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Milo Ventimiglia & Kelly Egarian Non-Verbally Confirmed Their Relationship

Allie Gemmill

by

Allie Gemmill is an avid writer, cinephile, Ravenclaw, and pizza enthusiast. She regularly writes on film and television with a special focus on women’s involvement & influence in Hollywood. Additionally, she has bylines at Bustle, Keyfr...

View Profile
Print

He's off the market, ladies

Stepping out into the limelight for the 69th Primetime Emmys has, in an interesting twist, renewed our interest in This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia's private life. That's because it was rumored that Ventimiglia brought his girlfriend, Kelly Egarian, to the Emmys despite there being little photo evidence from the night that they were together. While sources could only confirm to Entertainment Tonight, who first reported on the story, that Ventimiglia and Egarian were seen together, it does fall in line with what we know about the very private couple.

More: Sean Spicer Parodied Himself at the 2017 Emmys & It Was Great

On Sunday night, sources told ET that Ventimiglia and Egarian, who is a marketing coordinator for fashion designer Stella McCartney, were seen getting cozy and cute in full couple-style as they arrived on the red carpet. "When Milo and Kelly entered the theater, they paused at the top of the stairs so that Milo could take a selfie. He seemed to want to capture the moment for them. They then turned around to walk and find their seats with their arms around each other. Milo and Kelly were definitely not hiding that they were here together.”

The relationship is definitely a source for curiosity since Ventimiglia keeps that part of his life quite quiet when he is on duty for interviews and other actor-related business. To date, he has not publicly addressed that he and Egarian are together — and chances are he may never, which is totally okay because he has more than earned his right to privacy.

More: Our Favorite Looks From the 2017 Primetime Emmys Red Carpet

ET also reported that Egarian and he were not seen together on the red carpet, which Egarian actually choosing to slip away while he posed for photos at the 20th Century Fox Emmys after-party. The couple were spotted in a group photo at said party but there were no pictures of the pair alone, hanging out.

More: Ben Affleck & Lindsay Shookus Made a Major Date Night Out of the Emmys

It's unclear how long Ventimiglia and Egarian have been an item, although they were spotted by photographers for Just Jared in March of 2017. It must be serious if Ventimiglia and Egarian chose to attend a very public event like the Emmys together, seemingly confirmingly non-verbally that yes, they are an indeed a couple.

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
35 Celeb Tattoos & the Stories Behind Them
51 Actors Who Cross-Dressed for Film
10 Extremely Scary Stephen King Books (That You Might Not Have Read Yet)
Our Favorite Looks From the 2017 Primetime Emmys Red Carpet
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. This Is the Key to Becoming a More Positive Person
  2. The Best Female BFFs in Film & TV
  3. All the Pumpkin-Flavored Foods Available at Trader Joe's Right Now
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started