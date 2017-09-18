He's off the market, ladies

Allie Gemmill is an avid writer, cinephile, Ravenclaw, and pizza enthusiast. She regularly writes on film and television with a special focus on women’s involvement & influence in Hollywood. Additionally, she has bylines at Bustle, Keyfr...

Print

Stepping out into the limelight for the 69th Primetime Emmys has, in an interesting twist, renewed our interest in This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia's private life. That's because it was rumored that Ventimiglia brought his girlfriend, Kelly Egarian, to the Emmys despite there being little photo evidence from the night that they were together. While sources could only confirm to Entertainment Tonight, who first reported on the story, that Ventimiglia and Egarian were seen together, it does fall in line with what we know about the very private couple.

More: Sean Spicer Parodied Himself at the 2017 Emmys & It Was Great

On Sunday night, sources told ET that Ventimiglia and Egarian, who is a marketing coordinator for fashion designer Stella McCartney, were seen getting cozy and cute in full couple-style as they arrived on the red carpet. "When Milo and Kelly entered the theater, they paused at the top of the stairs so that Milo could take a selfie. He seemed to want to capture the moment for them. They then turned around to walk and find their seats with their arms around each other. Milo and Kelly were definitely not hiding that they were here together.”

This Is Us' Milo Ventimiglia Brings Girlfriend Kelly Egarian to the Emmys https://t.co/DPlARBpXZV pic.twitter.com/Hyn1BeMu1U — Glitovine (@Glitovine) September 18, 2017

The relationship is definitely a source for curiosity since Ventimiglia keeps that part of his life quite quiet when he is on duty for interviews and other actor-related business. To date, he has not publicly addressed that he and Egarian are together — and chances are he may never, which is totally okay because he has more than earned his right to privacy.

More: Our Favorite Looks From the 2017 Primetime Emmys Red Carpet

ET also reported that Egarian and he were not seen together on the red carpet, which Egarian actually choosing to slip away while he posed for photos at the 20th Century Fox Emmys after-party. The couple were spotted in a group photo at said party but there were no pictures of the pair alone, hanging out.

The 39-year-old This Is Us hunk was spotted holding hands with a mystery brunette on Wednesday afternoon (December 7) in Venice Beach, Calif. #justjared #miloventimiglia #kellyegarian @justjared A post shared by Milo Ventimiglia (@miloventimiglia_foto) on Mar 29, 2017 at 2:17pm PDT

More: Ben Affleck & Lindsay Shookus Made a Major Date Night Out of the Emmys

It's unclear how long Ventimiglia and Egarian have been an item, although they were spotted by photographers for Just Jared in March of 2017. It must be serious if Ventimiglia and Egarian chose to attend a very public event like the Emmys together, seemingly confirmingly non-verbally that yes, they are an indeed a couple.