/

Robin Wright's Daughter Is Gorgeous, Grown-Up & Basically Her Twin

Allie Gemmill

by

Allie Gemmill is an avid writer, cinephile, Ravenclaw, and pizza enthusiast. She regularly writes on film and television with a special focus on women’s involvement & influence in Hollywood. Additionally, she has bylines at Bustle, Keyfr...

Image: David Crotty/Getty Images
Are they mother & daughter? Or just twins?

There were plenty of fancy, gorgeous couples hitting the red carpet on Sunday night at the 69th Primetime Emmy awards, but there was one duo that left them all in the dust. House of Cards actor and Emmy nominee Robin Wright brought her daughter, Dylan Penn, as her Emmys date and honestly? It was tough to tell whether these two were mother and daughter or twins.

I'm not sure whether it's because Wright doesn't actually appear to age or because Penn looks so much like her mother (sans the haircut), but it's really stunning how much these two women look alike. Not since Reese Witherspoon and her mini-me, her daughter Ava Phillippe, has there been a celebrity mother-daughter duo that can make you do a double take.

The mother-daughter date duo both chose to go with black form-fitting dresses with gold and silver accessories and accents. Both women also chose to let their long, blond hair go free as they shot us "We're too cool for the Emmys" looks directly at the cameras on the red carpet. God, these women are too cool for the Emmys, indeed.

From the looks of both Penn's and Wright's Instagram accounts, these women are not only mother and daughter, but they're also best friends. Penn is the daughter of Wright and actor Sean Penn and is reportedly following in her parents' footsteps by pursuing acting as well. She and her mother both frequently pop up on each other's social media, where they document their chill time together and even the other events where they take each other as their date for the night.

Ladies and the sea ⚓️

A post shared by DP (@dylanfpenn) on

Mama no need no filta

A post shared by DP (@dylanfpenn) on

Love you two so very much!!! @dylanfpenn @at_easeladies

A post shared by Robin Wright (@robingwright) on

Bow down to this dazzling duo; we are not worthy.

