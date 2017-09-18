'Mr. President, here's your Emmy'

Allie Gemmill is an avid writer, cinephile, Ravenclaw, and pizza enthusiast. She regularly writes on film and television with a special focus on women’s involvement & influence in Hollywood. Additionally, she has bylines at Bustle, Keyfr...

It was a big night for television on Sunday night with the airing of the 69th Primetime Emmys. Among the various notable moments of the evening, a particularly politically charged theme emerged. With jabs at President Trump and his administration being thrown left and right by a variety of celebrities, this year's Emmys were decidedly more focused on making a statement about the state of American politics.

But perhaps the apex of the evening's political commentary came when Alec Baldwin won for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his portrayal of Trump on Saturday Night Live. The performance has earned rave reviews and garnered Baldwin newfound notoriety as the go-to Trump impersonator; his Emmys win seems to confirm that all of that hard work paid off. Of course, Baldwin didn't waste any time thanking the man who made it all possible and in the process, actually ended up kinda giving Trump some of that Emmys glory he dearly wanted back when he was, in fact, working on television.

After Baldwin was announced as the winner, he took the stage and proceeded to kick off his acceptance speech with one heck of a dedication. "I suppose I should say — at long last, Mr. President, here is your Emmy," he stated, which was received with hoots, hollers and applause from the audience.

The subtle nods of shadiness toward Trump and his effect on Baldwin's life didn't stop there, because as with all things in life, there's good and there's bad. While the good was Baldwin getting an Emmy for his performance as Trump, the actor didn't miss a chance to comment on the slightly bad side effect of playing Trump: "I want to thank my wife — my wife [Hilaria] and I had three children in three years and we didn't have a child last year during the SNL season. I wonder if there is a correlation there. All you men up there, you put that orange wig on, it's birth control, trust me."

Baldwin's candor on Trump, even with those small jabs at his Emmy-less status, was without a doubt one of the highlights of Sunday night's Emmy proceedings.