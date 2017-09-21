We're feeling so nostalgic right now

Samantha Puc is a freelance writer, editor, and social media manager. She likes Shakespeare, space babes, bikes, and dismantling the patriarchy. She also likes cats and vegan food.

Full House turned 30 years old this year, and to celebrate, Netflix is premiering the third season of the spinoff/revival series, Fuller House. The original sitcom ran for eight seasons, from 1987 to 1995. In many ways, it's the quintessential '90s sitcom.

We collected 10 moments from the original show that defined it as a '90s classic. From Stephanie getting in on the dance-class obsession that seemed to take over most girls of a certain age to D.J.'s prom night, these clips stoked our nostalgia and got us super-excited for Fuller House's third season.

1. Stephanie & Michelle tap dancing

"Tea for Two" is a classic tap routine — and one every aspiring tap dancer wanted to learn after watching Stephanie and Michelle rock it out.

2. Uncle Jesse singing "Return to Pooh Corner"

Kenny Loggins' Return to Pooh Corner came out in 1994, and it was probably the best soft-rock album for children ever produced. Also, that car bed.

3. Michelle's soccer team meeting in the living room

Remember those super-itchy AYSO uniforms? Remember the PVC piping the team mom bought to make a massive felt sign with everyone's names fabric-painted onto little soccer balls? Also, check out that chunky video camera.

4. Stephanie trying to be a cool kid

Remember when grunge became the cool new trend? Stephanie tried hard to be one of the cool kids until her new friends pressured her into smoking. Everything about this scene is quintessential '90s — especially the flannel. Oh, boy.

5. D.J.'s talk show-inspired conflict resolution

The talk show reference. D.J.'s sartorial ode to Clueless. Plus, so many scrunchies.

6. D.J.'s prom night

What about this episode isn't quintessential '90s? The dresses. The hair. Uncle Jesse's white tux. It was 1993 and Full House pulled out all the stops for a proper '90s prom.

7. Stephanie's dance recital

Fair warning: Boyz II Men's "Motownphilly" is likely to be stuck in your head all day. Stephanie's dance recital is quintessential '90s, from the music to the costumes to the routine itself. So many ruffles!

8. Comet's entire role on Full House

The beloved Tanner family dog, Comet, was arguably the most famous pooch in Hollywood during the 1990s. Known IRL as Air Buddy, this golden retriever was also the star of Disney's Air Bud — and he stole our hearts.

9. Girl Talk covers Ace of Base

Before Girl Talk was a thing and Pitch Perfect repopularized Swedish pop band Ace of Base, Stephanie's short-lived girl rock band, Girl Talk, covered "I Saw the Sign," and it was glorious.

10. Kimmy & D.J. have serious misadventures in babysitting

The whole plot of D.J.'s babysitting episode is the '90s at its best. She wants her own phone line, so she decides to babysit to earn the money. But it's less Babysitter's Club than she anticipates, and Kimmy is no help.