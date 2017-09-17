They may not be Facebook official, but they are Emmys official

Julie Sprankles is a freelance writer living in the storied city of Charleston, SC. When she isn't slinging sass for SheKnows, she enjoys watching campy SyFy creature features (Pirahnaconda, anyone?), trolling the internet for dance work...

Ben Affleck wasn't up for any awards, but that didn't stop the actor-director from attending the 2017 Emmys. He played a supporting role at this year's star-studded event, coming as the date of his girlfriend, Lindsay Shookus, a producer at Saturday Night Live.

Affleck and Shookus, whose relationship has gradually been going public over the last year, opted out of walking the red carpet. Rather, the pair used a side-stage VIP entrance to make their way into Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater.

According to an E! News source, Shookus entered first. After taking a deep breath, Affleck followed. He was later spotted in the VIP lounge without Shookus but holding her clutch.

Shookus may have been chatting with her fellow SNL creatives during that brief absence. The producer had plenty to discuss, considering that the series started racking up Emmys early in the night. In fact, when famed SNL producer Lorne Michaels accepted the show's Emmy for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series, Shookus was standing directly behind him.

She wore a black halter gown with a thigh-high split revealing a metallic miniskirt. Her blonde hair was in an updo, showing off oversized earrings.

During Michaels' speech, Affleck sat in the audience, laughing and smiling. When he and Shookus reunited in the VIP area, they walked with arms linked and conversed with Dave Chappelle, who scored a Creative Arts Emmy win for his guest spot on SNL.

In total, SNL was nominated for an impressive 14 Emmys this year. And, judging by the pace at which the series is picking up wins, it looks like Shookus and Affleck have one epic date night in the books.