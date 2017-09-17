Can someone get this guy a trophy for best awards show cameo?

Julie Sprankles is a freelance writer living in the storied city of Charleston, SC. When she isn't slinging sass for SheKnows, she enjoys watching campy SyFy creature features (Pirahnaconda, anyone?), trolling the internet for dance work...

With Stephen Colbert at the hosting helm, the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards show was guaranteed a few good political jabs. That, the audience expected. What no one saw coming, though, was a cameo by none other than President Donald Trump's former press secretary, Sean Spicer.

The surprising moment occurred during Colbert's opening monologue, where many a joke was made regarding the current POTUS. As Colbert commented on the Emmys audience size, Spicer wheeled onto the state with his portable podium — a nod to Melissa McCarthy's parody of him on SNL.

"This will be the largest audience to witness an Emmys, period, both in person and around the world," he said, poking fun at his now infamous, "alternative facts." As Spicer wheeled back off the stage, Colbert quipped, "Melissa McCarthy, everyone!"

McCarthy, who was seated in the audience, appeared to enjoy the shtick.

Politics played a large role at this year's Emmys. Shortly after Colbert's politically charged opening monologue, Kate McKinnon won outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for her role on Saturday Night Live.

McKinnon memorably portrayed Hillary Clinton this year, as well as Trump's former campaign manager and current counselor, Kellyanne Conway. In her acceptance speech, Conway thanked Clinton "for your grace and grit."

The man responsible for bringing President Trump to life on SNL didn't walk away from the awards show empty-handed, either — Alec Baldwin took home the trophy for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for his role on SNL.

Saturday Night Live, which has reinvigorated its ratings this year largely with election-based skits, also won outstanding variety sketch series.