Amber Tamblyn takes her tweet about James Woods and raises it to a revolution

Amber Tamblyn is done with being called a "liar" after speaking out about her experience with sexual harassment in Hollywood.

In a new op-ed article published in the New York Times, Tamblyn stands up for herself and other women who have experienced sexism and harassment.

"For women in America who come forward with stories of harassment, abuse and sexual assault, there are not two sides to every story, however noble that principle might seem," Tamblyn writes after recounting a time in which she tried to report harassment only to be told by a producer, "Well there are two sides to every story."

She added, "Women do not get to have a side. They get to have an interrogation."

The fiery NYT article comes on the heels of a tweet Tamblyn wrote last week, accusing James Woods of hitting on her when she was underage.

"James Woods tried to pick me and my friend up at a restaurant once," Tamblyn wrote. "He wanted to take us to Vegas. 'I'm 16' I said. 'Even better' he said."

Tamblyn felt compelled to speak after Woods publicly criticized the upcoming movie Call Me By Your Name, which tells the story of a 24-year-old professor who falls in love with his 17-year-old male student.

Hammer also called out Woods after Woods' criticized the film writing on Twitter, "Didn't you date a 19 year old when you were 60.......?"

Woods responded to Tamblyn's tweet by saying, "The first is illegal. The second is a lie."

"I have been afraid of speaking out or asking things of men in positions of power for years. What I have experienced as an actress working in a business whose business is to objectify women is frightening," Tamblyn wrote in her op-ed. "It is the deep end of a pool where I cannot swim. It is a famous man telling you that you are a liar for what you have remembered. For what you must have misremembered, unless you have proof."

Tamblyn ended her piece by encouraging other women to be vocal about their harassment experiences.

"The women I know, myself included, are done, though, playing the credentials game. We are learning that the more we open our mouths, the more we become a choir. And the more we are a choir, the more the tune is forced to change."