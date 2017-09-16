Mario Lopez's phone smashed during heated Las Vegas incident

Image: FayesVision/WENN.com

Mario Lopez apparently bumped into the wrong guy.

According to a report from TMZ, Lopez was working out at the Planet Hollywood Spa in Las Vegas on Friday when the incident occurred. As Lopez tried to leave the bathroom at the spa, he apparently bumped into another guy and said, "excuse me," but the guy was having none of it. The man replied, "You got a problem?" and things escalated from there.

It got so heated, in fact, that security arrived on the scene follows by the cops after the man picked up Lopez's phone and shattered it against a wall.

Lopez reportedly didn't want to press charges but did agree to let the hotel replace his phone. I guess he wanted to let what happened in Vegas stay in Vegas?

TMZ reports the man who got angry with Lopez is now banned from the facility. Apparently he is a "known troublemaker."

Luckily, it was just Lopez's phone that was harmed in the exchange, and Lopez continued on with his night in Vegas.

He shared photos with his wife, Courtney Lopez, on the red carpet before catching Jennifer Lopez's concert "All I Have."

About to check out @JLo with CLo... @courtneym_lopez @phvegas #Vegas #AllOfMe #PH A post shared by Mario Lopez (@mariolopezextra) on Sep 15, 2017 at 11:40pm PDT

He even gave J.Lo some love with another Instagram snapshot of her performing.

My girl @JLo got down tonight.... @phvegas #Vgeas #PH A post shared by Mario Lopez (@mariolopezextra) on Sep 15, 2017 at 11:50pm PDT

Ironically, shortly before the heated exchange, Lopez posted a video with Oscar de la Joya play fighting ahead of the Golovkin vs. Canelo weigh-in show, which he hosted.

Lopez has yet to comment on the incident at the spa.