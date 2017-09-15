This is so sad

Sarah Aswell is a freelance humor writer who lives in Missoula, Montana, with her husband and two kids. Her words have appeared in places like The New Yorker, McSweeney’s, The Hairpin, and more.

According to TMZ, Michelle Rounds, ex-wife of entertainer Rosie O'Donnell, was found dead in her home on Monday in an apparent suicide.

"I am saddened to hear about this terrible tragedy," O'Donnell told TMZ. "Mental illness is a very serious issue affecting many families. My thoughts and prayers go out to Michelle's family, her wife and their child."

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office stated that Rounds' body was discovered at her residence on Sept. 11 at 7:07 a.m.

O'Donnell met Rounds, an executive recruiting consultant, in 2011, and the couple became engaged just a few months later. They married in 2012 and adopted a baby together, Dakota, at the beginning of 2013. But just two years after their marriage, at the end of 2014, they separated and entered into a bitter divorce and custody battle. All legal matters were resolved in court by the spring of 2016, and both parties said they were happy with the outcome: a divorce settlement based on the couple's prenuptial agreement and joint custody of now-4-year-old Dakota. O'Donnell, who was also briefly married to marketing executive Kelli Carpenter, told the media, however, that she would never marry again.

Rounds allegedly struggled with her break-up with O'Donnell. In September 2015, she reportedly attempted suicide in a Nanuet, New York, hotel room and had to be rushed to the hospital for treatment. She was saved when an anonymous tipster told authorities of her plans and Clarkstown Police broke down her hotel room door. An unnamed source told Radar Online that Rounds had had a bitter fight with O'Donnell related to the divorce and had consumed wine and pills in an attempt to take her own life.

On Friday, after the story broke, O'Donnell retweeted a fan who had a message about suicide prevention.

lovelovelove to @Rosie. If this is triggering anyone, I hope they'll contact the suicide prevention hotline 1-800-273-8255. — Kryss Shane (@itsKryss) September 15, 2017

Rounds leaves behind her wife, Krista Monteleone, as well as her two daughters and a stepson.

Rounds' obituary states that her family will have a private memorial, but there will be no public funeral.

If you suspect someone might be considering suicide, or if you have struggled with those thoughts yourself, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).