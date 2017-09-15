Hopefully this isn't Hollywood's next big breakup

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

It's been a rough end to the summer, as far as love is concerned. 2017 has given us some major celebrity breakups — Fergie and Josh Duhamel, Chris Pratt and Anna Faris, Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi, Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell — you get the idea. But is there another one on the way?

Sources say Heidi Klum and her boyfriend, Vito Schnabel, have been having some problems, but they haven't broken up quite yet, so there's still hope.

"There has been trouble in paradise for a little while," a source told Us Weekly. Those problems are apparently amplified by the fact that Klum has been spending a lot of time hanging out with British race car driver Lewis Hamilton, though the same source insists there's nothing to their relationship that isn't platonic. Rumors about Klum and Hamilton started flying after they attended the Harper's Bazaar Icons event together over the weekend.

"They are friends and went to dinner together after the Harpers party," Us Weekly's source said. "But they are not dating."

Meanwhile, a rep for Klum declined to comment. Staying out of gossip?

Klum and Schnable have been dating since 2014, two years after Klum split up with her ex-husband, Seal. In 2015, Klum appeared very much in love with Schnabel, and told Entertainment Tonight as much in an interview, saying she and her younger boyfriend were "very much in love," but that she "won't get married again."

So is it her lack of desire to walk down the aisle that's causing trouble? Or is there actually something between Klum and Hamilton? It remains a mystery for now, but we hope everything works out for our fave Project Runway host.