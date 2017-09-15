Maybe don't ask Jennifer Lawrence for a selfie

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

Jennifer Lawrence just announced that she's taking some time off from acting, and it's sounds like that's not such a bad idea. She's clearly been under a lot of pressure, because she just admitted to getting in a real, live bar fight while she was filming Red Sparrow in Budapest.

Lawrence told Seth Meyers during a Thursday appearance on Late Night that it was "beer night" that night, "and I was drunk, which is rare," she added. A random guy at the bar wanted a selfie, but she wasn't feeling it, so she told him no. He kept badgering her about it, and eventually, Lawrence admits, she lost her cool.

She says she and her friends told the guy to "Go away," and his response was, "Yeah? Fuck you!"

Lawrence continues, "And...I don't know. Something in me just snapped—but it couldn't have been the alcohol."

That's when things got really wild.

"I was like, 'Did you just say fuck you to me?! Did you just say fuck you to me?!' I grabbed him, I took beers and I started dousing him, all over him," she said. The guy was carrying a suitcase for some reason, and Lawrence poured beer all over that, too.

"My friend Chris came up, grabbed me from behind and goes, 'Don't waste beer! Don't waste beer!' I instantly relaxed. I was like, 'Of course! What was I thinking?'" she added.

Let this just be a reminder to you not to mess with Lawrence. You'll clearly only end up soaked in wasted beer.