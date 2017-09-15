We're fangirling over their perfect wedding photos

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

If you're like us and you've been dying to get a glimpse of Emmy Rossum's wedding to Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail, your chance is finally here. And trust us when we say the big day they put together is more perfect than we even imagined it would be.

Rossum shared some surprisingly intimate shots on Instagram, giving all of her followers a glimpse into the day. It's been a long time coming — the couple tied the knot all the way back in May, and have been keeping their wedding photos to themselves since then. How selfish, right?

But the wait was worth it. The photos are beautiful, not that we thought they would be anything but.

In the first shot, Rossum and Esmail walk hand-in-hand down the aisle, an arch made of white roses on the alter behind them. It's a glimpse into how they decorated for their wedding, which looks to be simple and timeless — just right for Rossum's classic beauty.

Another shot shows Rossum drinking champagne from the bottle in the back of a limo, while Esmail looks on adoringly. Hey, it was their wedding day. They had to celebrate, right?

Probably the sweetest look at their wedding, though, comes from a candid shot that's clearly from the end of the night. Rossum has kicked off her shoes, and she reclines on Esmail's lap as they look lovingly into each other's eyes. Aww.

So just in case you needed a new favorite celeb couple to swoon over, now you've got it. Rossum and Esmail are beyond perfect in these photos.