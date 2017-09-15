Kelly Clarkson is all of us while reacting to Hillary Clinton's shoutout

Allie Gemmill is an avid writer, cinephile, Ravenclaw, and pizza enthusiast. She regularly writes on film and television with a special focus on women’s involvement & influence in Hollywood. Additionally, she has bylines at Bustle, Keyfr...

On Thursday, Kelly Clarkson flipped when she saw that she was co-quoted in Hillary Clinton's new book, What Happened. You know what? If I got a little permanent recognition from Hillary Clinton the way Kelly Clarkson did, I think I'd jump for joy too. Clarkson couldn't contain her excitement when she found out that What Happened pulls a quote that is both from her hit song, "Stronger," as well as the philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche, so much so that she totally hopped on to Twitter to share the good news with everyone.

"That which doesn't kill us makes us stronger," reads the quote at the beginning of What Happened. The quote is a forebear of the most notable line from Clarkson's song, "Stronger," which says, "What doesn't kill you makes you stronger." It's also front and center in the photo Clarkson posted to her Twitter to show off as proof that yes, Clinton did actually quote her and yes, this is a momentous occasion in her own life. Alongside the photo, Clarkson wrote the caption, "#WhatHappened is that my name is mentioned in @HillaryClinton new book! Yaaaasssss! #Nietzsche #Clarkson #philosophergoals."

You're definitely in good company if you find yourself quoted alongside one of the great thinkers of the modern age, but I think it's safe to say that you're in especially good company when one of the most beloved female politicians (for the most part) gives you co-credit for the quote she uses in her immensely popular book.

Now, Clarkson will be forever remembered as a quotable celeb worthy of being placed for time immemorial in a book — and we have the proof right here.