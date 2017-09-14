 
Catherine Zeta-Jones' 14-Year-Old Daughter Is Her Mini-Me

Julie Sprankles

by

Julie Sprankles is a freelance writer living in the storied city of Charleston, SC. When she isn't slinging sass for SheKnows, she enjoys watching campy SyFy creature features (Pirahnaconda, anyone?), trolling the internet for dance work...

Image: LK/WENN
This celeb mother-daughter duo is a study in good genes

Another celebrity offspring found their way into the spotlight this week when 14-year-old Carys Douglas — daughter of Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas — shared a photo on social media that has people making two main observations. The first is that Carys is a beautiful young girl and, second, she is low-key her mama's little doppelganger.

More: Catherine Zeta-Jones Reveals Her Secret for Wrinkle-Free Skin

Good genes clearly run in this family, and Carys was passed down what appears to be a nice dose from Zeta-Jones. The similarities between mother and daughter became readily apparent when Carys posted a photo of the pair on Instagram.

thank you<3 @michaelkors

A post shared by Carys Zeta (@carys.douglas) on

The teen simply captioned the photo "thank you @michaelkors," alluding to the fact that she and Zeta-Jones had attended the designer's fashion show on Wednesday night.

More: Inside Catherine Zeta-Jones' Bipolar Struggle

To add an extra layer of interest to this family's spectacular gene pool, we submit a black-and-white photo Zeta-Jones shared back in June of her own mother, Patricia — a former seamstress with whom Zeta-Jones shares a close bond.

My Mam is my #MuseMonday

A post shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on

Can you see the resemblance? While Carys clearly favors her famous mother, it's quite possible she favors her grandmother even more.

More: Michael Douglas & Catherine Zeta-Jones Are Going Country

Although this is the first time a post by Carys has caught the public eye, it isn't the first time she has shared a photo of her mom on social media. Back in May, she shared a super-heartwarming throwback pic to wish Zeta-Jones a happy Mother's Day.

thank you mummy for endless laughs I love you endlessly. Happy Mother's Day

A post shared by Carys Zeta (@carys.douglas) on

So, it's official... this family is as sweet as they are stunning!

