This celeb mother-daughter duo is a study in good genes

Another celebrity offspring found their way into the spotlight this week when 14-year-old Carys Douglas — daughter of Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas — shared a photo on social media that has people making two main observations. The first is that Carys is a beautiful young girl and, second, she is low-key her mama's little doppelganger.

Good genes clearly run in this family, and Carys was passed down what appears to be a nice dose from Zeta-Jones. The similarities between mother and daughter became readily apparent when Carys posted a photo of the pair on Instagram.

thank you<3 @michaelkors A post shared by Carys Zeta (@carys.douglas) on Sep 13, 2017 at 1:37pm PDT

The teen simply captioned the photo "thank you @michaelkors," alluding to the fact that she and Zeta-Jones had attended the designer's fashion show on Wednesday night.

To add an extra layer of interest to this family's spectacular gene pool, we submit a black-and-white photo Zeta-Jones shared back in June of her own mother, Patricia — a former seamstress with whom Zeta-Jones shares a close bond.

My Mam is my #MuseMonday A post shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on Jun 5, 2017 at 8:14am PDT

Can you see the resemblance? While Carys clearly favors her famous mother, it's quite possible she favors her grandmother even more.

Although this is the first time a post by Carys has caught the public eye, it isn't the first time she has shared a photo of her mom on social media. Back in May, she shared a super-heartwarming throwback pic to wish Zeta-Jones a happy Mother's Day.

thank you mummy for endless laughs I love you endlessly. Happy Mother's Day A post shared by Carys Zeta (@carys.douglas) on May 14, 2017 at 7:42am PDT

So, it's official... this family is as sweet as they are stunning!