Everything about this is so great

Some women always seem to have it all together, and Jennifer Garner is a prime Hollywood example. But, adorable creature that she is, Garner just bestowed upon the world proof even she is a hot mess express every now and then: a video of herself high on laughing gas and crying about Hamilton.

Yes, Garner is all of us.

The 45-year-old actress and mom-of-three shared the hilarious video via Instagram, captioning it, "Throwback Thursday. That time I had dental anesthesia... laughing gas + novocaine + Hamilton = you're welcome. #TBT @hamiltonmusical."

Throwback Thursday-- that time I had dental anesthesia...laughing gas + novocaine + Hamilton = you're welcome. #TBT @hamiltonmusical A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) on Sep 14, 2017 at 10:45am PDT

We've seen a lot of dental anesthesia gone wrong videos in our day, and this one tops 'em all. Garner gushing in slurred words over her favorite musical gives us life. Like, that song is seriously bweautiful, you guys. You've gotta go see Hamilton — it's SO bweautiful.

Stoned Hamilton hysterics aside, Garner is killing the Instagram game. And that's saying something, since she only just officially joined IG on Sept. 1. Her first cheeky video asking for follows made us all laugh and only served to reinforce her likability, and she wasn't even high in that one.

In a 2014 interview with People, Garner revealed she had resisted social media due to the potential time-suckage and also because she wasn't convinced anyone would be interested.

"What would I Instagram that people would want to see?" she asked. "There is nothing I would put out that people would want to see. It's probably best to stay away."

Oh, Garner — we're so glad you finally decided to cave in and join the social media world. As for what you could Instagram that people would want to see? Well, it looks like you've found your answer.