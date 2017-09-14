 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:

Fergie & Josh Duhamel Call It Quits After 8 Years of Marriage

Julie Sprankles

by

Julie Sprankles is a freelance writer living in the storied city of Charleston, SC. When she isn't slinging sass for SheKnows, she enjoys watching campy SyFy creature features (Pirahnaconda, anyone?), trolling the internet for dance work...

View Profile
Image: Michael Boardman/WENN
Print

Another celebrity divorce we never saw coming...

It's another sad news day on the Hollywood love front. In a year that has already been rocked with some seriously heartbreaking splits, another seemingly solid celebrity couple is calling it quits — Josh Duhamel and Fergie just announced they have separated.

More: Josh Duhamel & Son Axl Have a Dance-Off for Axl's 4th Birthday

In a joint statement to People, the couple said, "With absolute love and respect, we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year. To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family."

Duhamel and Fergie — or "Fergs" as he affectionately called her — wed in January of 2009 and have a four-year-old son, Axl.

More: People Still Aren't Convinced Kim Kardashian Wasn't Altered in Fergie's Video

This January, the couple shared sweet posts to their respective Instagram accounts celebrating their eighth anniversary and expressing their love for each other.

happy 8th anniversary to my bae

A post shared by Fergie (@fergie) on

8 years!! Love you babe.

A post shared by Josh Duhamel (@joshduhamel) on

But despite the beautiful life the couple clearly created with each other, they did have to weather their fair share of tabloid fodder. Only nine months into their marriage, a stripper came forward to claim she'd had a one-night stand with Duhamel in an Atlanta hotel.

Duhamel and Fergie both vehemently denied the allegations, with Duhamel's rep stating, "This is not the first nor will it be the last time that a stripper was paid a large amount of money to sell a false story about a celebrity. This story is absolutely ridiculous."

More: Josh Duhamel Meditates Naked, You Guys (PHOTO)

According to TMZ, Fergie was spotted in Brazil this week without her wedding band, while Duhamel has been photographed back in Los Angeles still wearing his.

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
A Look Back at Lauren Bacall’s Most Glamorous Moments
19 Hollywood Celebs Who Worship at the Altar of Scientology
18 Famous Actors You Didn't Know Started on Soap Operas
10 Exclusive Photos From Emma Stone & Steve Carell's New Movie ‘Battle of the Sexes’
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. This Is the Key to Becoming a More Positive Person
  2. The Best Female BFFs in Film & TV
  3. All the Pumpkin-Flavored Foods Available at Trader Joe's Right Now
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started