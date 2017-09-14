Another celebrity divorce we never saw coming...

Julie Sprankles is a freelance writer living in the storied city of Charleston, SC. When she isn't slinging sass for SheKnows, she enjoys watching campy SyFy creature features (Pirahnaconda, anyone?), trolling the internet for dance work...

It's another sad news day on the Hollywood love front. In a year that has already been rocked with some seriously heartbreaking splits, another seemingly solid celebrity couple is calling it quits — Josh Duhamel and Fergie just announced they have separated.

In a joint statement to People, the couple said, "With absolute love and respect, we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year. To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family."

Duhamel and Fergie — or "Fergs" as he affectionately called her — wed in January of 2009 and have a four-year-old son, Axl.

This January, the couple shared sweet posts to their respective Instagram accounts celebrating their eighth anniversary and expressing their love for each other.

happy 8th anniversary to my bae A post shared by Fergie (@fergie) on Jan 10, 2017 at 4:13pm PST

8 years!! Love you babe. A post shared by Josh Duhamel (@joshduhamel) on Jan 10, 2017 at 4:04pm PST

But despite the beautiful life the couple clearly created with each other, they did have to weather their fair share of tabloid fodder. Only nine months into their marriage, a stripper came forward to claim she'd had a one-night stand with Duhamel in an Atlanta hotel.

Duhamel and Fergie both vehemently denied the allegations, with Duhamel's rep stating, "This is not the first nor will it be the last time that a stripper was paid a large amount of money to sell a false story about a celebrity. This story is absolutely ridiculous."

According to TMZ, Fergie was spotted in Brazil this week without her wedding band, while Duhamel has been photographed back in Los Angeles still wearing his.