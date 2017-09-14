First Lady Gaga announced her break from music, and now this?!

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

Print

Even celebrities need a break sometimes. Right on the heels of Lady Gaga's announcement that she's taking a break from music, Jennifer Lawrence has announced that she's taking a break from acting. And can you blame her? She's been working almost continuously for the better part of a decade. Get off the girl's back. She earned this.

More: Emma Stone Has Dethroned Jennifer Lawrence as Hollywood's Highest Paid Actress

Lawrence announced the news while talking with Savannah Guthrie on the Today show.

"I’m taking one [a break]. I don’t have anything set for two years," she said. "I don’t know [what I’m going to do]. I don’t know, start making pots? I think I’m just taking a little break. I’ll see you in six months."

This is a change from past interviews Lawrence has done, where she's said she doesn't like to take time off. But now, she admits, that outlook "was ridiculous. I was crazy. This [not working] is great."

Do you think about taking a break? -@savannahguthrie

“I’m taking one. I don’t have anything set for 2 years.” –Jennifer Lawrence pic.twitter.com/zo987pOldt — TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 14, 2017

More: Are These Hollywood Couples Going to Get Engaged Soon?

Anyone who's been working that much for that long would be entitled to some time off, but Lawrence has the added burden of being super famous. She spoke about that, too, and the double-edged sword that fame can be.

"[People] feel so entitled to everything. You know, like when I’m getting photographed just like walking to Starbucks, I’m like why does anybody feel—why do you feel entitled to this?" she said. "[At first,] I was angry and resentful because I thought that I deserved the right to do what I love and to do my job, and then still have privacy. And then after a few years you’re like, but that’s not the way it is, it’s just not. But it’s important to just keep a separation and know that the people screaming outside of a premiere, they’re screaming because of a job and because of a character. I don’t go home like, ‘Oh my god! Did you hear that, how much they love me?’ So I don’t put any stock in it. I’m grateful to them ‘cause without fans and people going to see my movie, I wouldn’t be able to do what I love."

More: 11 Celebs Who Aren't Afraid to Talk About Their Vaginas & All Their Glory

Here's hoping this break is the rest that Lawrence needs so she can get back to doing what she loves.