Ryan Gosling's face got well acquainted with Harrison Ford's fist

In case you didn't know, Harrison Ford is pretty tough. Like, have you even seen Star Wars? How about Indiana Jones? All I know is I wouldn't want to be on that guy's bad side, like, at all. But that didn't save Ryan Gosling. The poor guy had no beef with Ford. All he did was put his head in the wrong place while Ford was filming a punching sequence for Blade Runner 2049, and before he knew it, his face got acquainted with the business end of Ford's fist.

That moment has already gone viral since Gosling opened up about it a few months ago. But now, Ford is telling his side of the story, and it turns out he's not sorry for that punch, like, at all. "I punched Ryan Gosling in the face," Ford matter-of-factly told GQ in a new interview, adding, "Ryan Gosling's face was where it should not have been."

Ford continued, "His job was to be out of the range of the punch. My job was also to make sure that I pulled the punch. But we were moving, and the camera was moving, so I had to be aware of the angle to the camera to make the punch look good. You know, I threw about a hundred punches in the shooting of it, and I only hit him once."

Completely unapologetic, Ford added that the punch was "90 percent" Gosling's fault, and that only punching him in the face once throughout the course of filming the entire movie was "generous of me," as Ford put it.

He also addressed the Gosling interview, where he told the world about the punch and then said that Ford had apologized by pouring him one glass of scotch, and then taking the bottle and walking away.

"Yeah? What — did he fucking expect the whole bottle?" Ford said. "You know, I figured one drink would fix it. That was enough."

There you have it. If you're ever punched by Harrison Ford, definitely don't expect a verbal apology.